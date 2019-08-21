Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 21.08.2019

21 August

Mittwoch, 21. August 2019

Nasty Cherry: Live Forever
Single
WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Ebow: 4 AM
Album: Ebow 400 (EP)
recordJet

Marika Hackman: The One
Album: Any Human Friend
Caroline

Bakar: Hell N Back
Single
Black Butter

Willow: PrettyGirlz
Album: Willow
Roc Nation Records

Sleater-Kinney: The Future Is Here
Album: The Center Won’t Hold
Caroline

John Moods: I Wanted You
Single
John Moods

Search Yiu: Nüchtern
Album: Alles Was Ich Habe
Search Yiu

Bdabest feat. Solange: Time Is Freestyle
Single
Bdabest

Black Country, New Road: Sunglasses (Edit)
Single
Speedy Wunderground

Honeymoan: Gym Song
Single
HONEYMOAN

Uly: Pak It In
Album: Mama (EP)
Faction Records

Fashion Brigade feat. Shamir: Punx With Ukuleles
Album: Fvck The Heartache
Gentle Reminder

Brockhampton: Boy Bye
Album: Ginger
QUESTION EVERYTHING INC.

Shura: Side Effects
Album: Forevher
SECRETLY CANADIAN


0