Playlist Katja Engelhardt
21. August
Mittwoch, 21. August 2019
Nasty Cherry: Live Forever
Single
WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Ebow: 4 AM
Album: Ebow 400 (EP)
recordJet
Marika Hackman: The One
Album: Any Human Friend
Caroline
Bakar: Hell N Back
Single
Black Butter
Willow: PrettyGirlz
Album: Willow
Roc Nation Records
Sleater-Kinney: The Future Is Here
Album: The Center Won’t Hold
Caroline
John Moods: I Wanted You
Single
John Moods
Search Yiu: Nüchtern
Album: Alles Was Ich Habe
Search Yiu
Bdabest feat. Solange: Time Is Freestyle
Single
Bdabest
Black Country, New Road: Sunglasses (Edit)
Single
Speedy Wunderground
Honeymoan: Gym Song
Single
HONEYMOAN
Uly: Pak It In
Album: Mama (EP)
Faction Records
Fashion Brigade feat. Shamir: Punx With Ukuleles
Album: Fvck The Heartache
Gentle Reminder
Brockhampton: Boy Bye
Album: Ginger
QUESTION EVERYTHING INC.
Shura: Side Effects
Album: Forevher
SECRETLY CANADIAN