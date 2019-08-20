Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 20.08.2019

Deadmau5: Acedia
Album: Where’s the Drop
Virgin

Tony Joe White: Lazy
Album: Home-made Icecream
Warner Bros.

Moldy Peaches: Lazy Confessions
Album: The Moldy Peaches
Rough Trade

Belle & Sebastian: Lazy Line Painter Jane
Album: The Jeepster Singles Collection
Jeepster

Suede: Lazy
Album: The Best of
Embassy of Music

Franz Ferdinand: Lazy Boy
Album: Always ascending
Domino

Smog: Lazy Rain
Album: Rain on Lens
Drag City

X-Press 2 feat. David Byrne: Lazy
Album: Muzikizum
Skint

Broken Bells: Lazy Wonderland
Album: After the Disco
Columbia

Us3: Lazy Day
Album: Hand on the Torch
Blue Note

Aesop Rock: Lazy Eye
Album: The Impossible Kid
Rhymesayers Entertainment

Eartha Kitt: Lazy Afternoon
Album: The Essential Eartha Kitt
Legacy

Low: Lazy
Album: I could live in Hope
Quigley

Cocteau Twins: Lazy Calm
Album: Victorialand
Virgin


0