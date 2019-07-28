Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
28. Juli
Sonntag, 28. Juli 2019
Sea And Cake: On And On
Album: On And On
Thrill Jockey
Sam Prekop: The Republic
Album: The Republic
Thrill Jockey
Alessandro Cortini: Amore Amarao
Album: Volume Massimo
Mute
Mike Patton: Chansons D´Amour
Album: Corps Flower
Ipecac
Saint Agnes: Move Like A Ghost
Album: Welcome To Silvertown
Death or Glory Gang Records
Saint Agnes: Diablo Take Me Home
Album: Welcome To Silvertown
Death or Glory Gang Records
Pussy Galore: Revolution Summer
Album: Historia De La Musica Rock
Rough Trade
Royal Trux: Junkie Nurse
Album: Untitles
Drag City
Debashis Sinha: Empyrean
Album: The White Dog
Self released
Mueran HUmanos: Los Problemos Del Fturo
Album: Hospital Lullabies
Cinema Paradiso
Datashock: Hullo Gallo Wir Liefern Shizz
Album: Kräuter der Provinz
Bureau B
Rodriguez Jr: Phoenix
Album: Phoenix
Anjunadeep
Beat Escape: Limestone Alps
Album: Life Is Short The Answer´s Long
Bella Union