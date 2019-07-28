Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 28.07.2019

28 Juli

Sonntag, 28. Juli 2019

Sea And Cake: On And On
Album: On And On
Thrill Jockey ‎

Sam Prekop: The Republic
Album: The Republic
Thrill Jockey

Alessandro Cortini: Amore Amarao
Album: Volume Massimo
Mute

Mike Patton: Chansons D´Amour
Album: Corps Flower
Ipecac

Saint Agnes: Move Like A Ghost
Album: Welcome To Silvertown
Death or Glory Gang Records ‎

Saint Agnes: Diablo Take Me Home
Album: Welcome To Silvertown
Death or Glory Gang Records

Pussy Galore: Revolution Summer
Album: Historia De La Musica Rock
Rough Trade

Royal Trux: Junkie Nurse
Album: Untitles
Drag City

Debashis Sinha: Empyrean
Album: The White Dog
Self released

Mueran HUmanos: Los Problemos Del Fturo
Album: Hospital Lullabies
Cinema Paradiso

Datashock: Hullo Gallo Wir Liefern Shizz
Album: Kräuter der Provinz
Bureau B

Rodriguez Jr: Phoenix
Album: Phoenix
Anjunadeep

Beat Escape: Limestone Alps
Album: Life Is Short The Answer´s Long
Bella Union


0