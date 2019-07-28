Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Sonntag, 28. Juli 2019

Sea And Cake: On And On

Album: On And On

Thrill Jockey ‎

Sam Prekop: The Republic

Album: The Republic

Thrill Jockey

Alessandro Cortini: Amore Amarao

Album: Volume Massimo

Mute

Mike Patton: Chansons D´Amour

Album: Corps Flower

Ipecac

Saint Agnes: Move Like A Ghost

Album: Welcome To Silvertown

Death or Glory Gang Records ‎

Saint Agnes: Diablo Take Me Home

Album: Welcome To Silvertown

Death or Glory Gang Records

Pussy Galore: Revolution Summer

Album: Historia De La Musica Rock

Rough Trade

Royal Trux: Junkie Nurse

Album: Untitles

Drag City

Debashis Sinha: Empyrean

Album: The White Dog

Self released

Mueran HUmanos: Los Problemos Del Fturo

Album: Hospital Lullabies

Cinema Paradiso

Datashock: Hullo Gallo Wir Liefern Shizz

Album: Kräuter der Provinz

Bureau B

Rodriguez Jr: Phoenix

Album: Phoenix

Anjunadeep

Beat Escape: Limestone Alps

Album: Life Is Short The Answer´s Long

Bella Union