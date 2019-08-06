Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 06.08.2019

06 August

Dienstag, 06. August 2019

Deadmau5: Gula
Album: Where’s the Drop
mau5trap Records

Giant Sand: Saturated beyond Repair
Album: Provisions
Yep Roc

AC/ DC: Whole lotta Rosie
Album: Let there be Rock
Atlantic

Death Angel: Voracious Souls
Album: The Ultra-Violence
Enigma

Dodos: Excess
Album: Certainty Waves
Polyvinyl

Tricky: Excess
Album: Blowback
ANTI

Yello: You gotta say yes to another Excess
Album: You gotta say yes to another Excess
Vertigo

“Weird Al” Yankovic: Fat
Album: Even worse
Scotti Bros.

Fats Domino: The fat Man
Single
Imperial

Eminem feat. 50 Cent & Nate Dogg: Never enough
Album: Encore
Aftermath

Casper: Nie genug
Album: Alles endet (aber nie die Musik) EP
Four Music

Little Simz: Devour
Album: E.D.G.E.
Age Music

Mary Ocher: Calories in my Body
Album: Faust Studio Sessions and other Reecordings
Klangbad

Motörhead:Eat the Rich
Single
Roadrunner


