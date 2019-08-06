Playlist Roderich Fabian
06. August
Dienstag, 06. August 2019
Deadmau5: Gula
Album: Where’s the Drop
mau5trap Records
Giant Sand: Saturated beyond Repair
Album: Provisions
Yep Roc
AC/ DC: Whole lotta Rosie
Album: Let there be Rock
Atlantic
Death Angel: Voracious Souls
Album: The Ultra-Violence
Enigma
Dodos: Excess
Album: Certainty Waves
Polyvinyl
Tricky: Excess
Album: Blowback
ANTI
Yello: You gotta say yes to another Excess
Album: You gotta say yes to another Excess
Vertigo
“Weird Al” Yankovic: Fat
Album: Even worse
Scotti Bros.
Fats Domino: The fat Man
Single
Imperial
Eminem feat. 50 Cent & Nate Dogg: Never enough
Album: Encore
Aftermath
Casper: Nie genug
Album: Alles endet (aber nie die Musik) EP
Four Music
Little Simz: Devour
Album: E.D.G.E.
Age Music
Mary Ocher: Calories in my Body
Album: Faust Studio Sessions and other Reecordings
Klangbad
Motörhead:Eat the Rich
Single
Roadrunner