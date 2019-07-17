Playlist Katja Engelhardt
17. Juli
Mittwoch, 17. Juli 2019
Maneka: My Queen
Album: (Single)
Exploding In Sound Records
Hanoi Janes: Sag Sag Sag
Album: Year of Panic
Captured Tracks
Hanoi Janes: I Dig You
Album: Specks, Ho!
Captured Tracks
Vagabon: Flood Hands
Album: (Single)
Nonesuch Records
Swim Deep: Fueiho Boogie
Album: Mother
RCA Records Label
Stefanie Schrank: Spooky Action
Album: (Single)
Staatsakt
The Frightnrs: What Have I Done Version
Album: More To Say Versions
Daptone Records
Danger Mouse & Jemini The Gifted One: Ghetto Pop Life
Album: Ghetto Pop Life
Lex Records
Dorian Concept: Toothbrush
Album: (Single)
Brainfeeder
Pet Shop Boys: Jealousy
Album: (Single)
EMI
Oska Wald & Lorenz O`Tool: Jealousy
Album: (Single)
Martin Hossbach
Hercules & Love Affair: It`s Alright
Album: Blue Songs
Cooperative Music/ Universal