Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 17.07.2019

17 Juli

Mittwoch, 17. Juli 2019

Maneka: My Queen
Album: (Single)
Exploding In Sound Records

Hanoi Janes: Sag Sag Sag
Album: Year of Panic
Captured Tracks

Hanoi Janes: I Dig You
Album: Specks, Ho!
Captured Tracks

Vagabon: Flood Hands
Album: (Single)
Nonesuch Records

Swim Deep: Fueiho Boogie
Album: Mother
RCA Records Label

Stefanie Schrank: Spooky Action
Album: (Single)
Staatsakt

The Frightnrs: What Have I Done Version
Album: More To Say Versions
Daptone Records

Danger Mouse & Jemini The Gifted One: Ghetto Pop Life
Album: Ghetto Pop Life
Lex Records

Dorian Concept: Toothbrush
Album: (Single)
Brainfeeder

Pet Shop Boys: Jealousy
Album: (Single)
EMI

Oska Wald & Lorenz O`Tool: Jealousy
Album: (Single)
Martin Hossbach

Hercules & Love Affair: It`s Alright
Album: Blue Songs
Cooperative Music/ Universal


2