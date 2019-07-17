Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Mittwoch, 17. Juli 2019

Maneka: My Queen

Album: (Single)

Exploding In Sound Records

Hanoi Janes: Sag Sag Sag

Album: Year of Panic

Captured Tracks

Hanoi Janes: I Dig You

Album: Specks, Ho!

Captured Tracks

Vagabon: Flood Hands

Album: (Single)

Nonesuch Records

Swim Deep: Fueiho Boogie

Album: Mother

RCA Records Label

Stefanie Schrank: Spooky Action

Album: (Single)

Staatsakt

The Frightnrs: What Have I Done Version

Album: More To Say Versions

Daptone Records

Danger Mouse & Jemini The Gifted One: Ghetto Pop Life

Album: Ghetto Pop Life

Lex Records

Dorian Concept: Toothbrush

Album: (Single)

Brainfeeder

Pet Shop Boys: Jealousy

Album: (Single)

EMI

Oska Wald & Lorenz O`Tool: Jealousy

Album: (Single)

Martin Hossbach

Hercules & Love Affair: It`s Alright

Album: Blue Songs

Cooperative Music/ Universal