Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 11.07.2019

11 Juli

Donnerstag, 11. Juli 2019

Khruangbin: Sisters & Brothers
Album: Hasta el cielo
Night time stories

Banks: Gimme
Album: III
UMI/Capitol

New Order: Decades
Album: So it goes ...
MUTE

The National Jazz Trio of Scotland:Sunrise, sunset
Album: Standards Vol. V
Karaoke Kalk

Daughter: Poke
Album: Tiny Changes Compilation
Atlantic Rec

Imperial Teen: Ha
Album: Now we are timeless
Merge Rec

Ed Sheeran: Cross me feat. Chance the Rapper
Album: No. 6 Collaborations Project
Atlantic

Pere Ubu: What I heard on the pop radio
Album: The Long Goodbye
Cherry Red Rec

Dope Lemon: Dope & Smoke
Album: Smooth Big Cat
Australia BMG

Gauche: Flash
Album: A people’s history of Gauche
Merge Rec

Stereo Total: Cinemascope
Album: Ah! Quel cinéma!
Tapete


