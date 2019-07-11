Playlist Angie Portmann

Donnerstag, 11. Juli 2019

Khruangbin: Sisters & Brothers

Album: Hasta el cielo

Night time stories

Banks: Gimme

Album: III

UMI/Capitol

New Order: Decades

Album: So it goes ...

MUTE

The National Jazz Trio of Scotland:Sunrise, sunset

Album: Standards Vol. V

Karaoke Kalk

Daughter: Poke

Album: Tiny Changes Compilation

Atlantic Rec

Imperial Teen: Ha

Album: Now we are timeless

Merge Rec

Ed Sheeran: Cross me feat. Chance the Rapper

Album: No. 6 Collaborations Project

Atlantic

Pere Ubu: What I heard on the pop radio

Album: The Long Goodbye

Cherry Red Rec

Dope Lemon: Dope & Smoke

Album: Smooth Big Cat

Australia BMG

Gauche: Flash

Album: A people’s history of Gauche

Merge Rec

Stereo Total: Cinemascope

Album: Ah! Quel cinéma!

Tapete