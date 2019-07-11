Playlist Angie Portmann
11. Juli
Donnerstag, 11. Juli 2019
Khruangbin: Sisters & Brothers
Album: Hasta el cielo
Night time stories
Banks: Gimme
Album: III
UMI/Capitol
New Order: Decades
Album: So it goes ...
MUTE
The National Jazz Trio of Scotland:Sunrise, sunset
Album: Standards Vol. V
Karaoke Kalk
Daughter: Poke
Album: Tiny Changes Compilation
Atlantic Rec
Imperial Teen: Ha
Album: Now we are timeless
Merge Rec
Ed Sheeran: Cross me feat. Chance the Rapper
Album: No. 6 Collaborations Project
Atlantic
Pere Ubu: What I heard on the pop radio
Album: The Long Goodbye
Cherry Red Rec
Dope Lemon: Dope & Smoke
Album: Smooth Big Cat
Australia BMG
Gauche: Flash
Album: A people’s history of Gauche
Merge Rec
Stereo Total: Cinemascope
Album: Ah! Quel cinéma!
Tapete