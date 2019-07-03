Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 03.07.2019

03 Juli

Mittwoch, 03. Juli 2019

LAKEDAIMON: Sweet Sleep
Album: Shine Bright EP
Lieblingslieder Records

Gaddafi Gals: Skimask
Album: Single
Digital Download

Nalan381:Vision
Album: Single
https://soundcloud.com/nalan381

Midnight Embassy: Atoms
Album: Midnight Embassy
International Major Label

Sam Irl: Lost Chords
Album: Raw Land
Jazz&Milk Recordings

Angela Aux: Dreamt of the death of a Friend
Album: In Love With The Demons
Trikont

The War on Drugs: In Reverse
Album: Lost I Te Dream
Secretly Canadian

Jesca Hoop: Pegasi
Album: Memories Ae Now
Sub Pop

Jesca Hoop: Outside of Eden feat. Kate Stables
Single
Memphis Industries

Mark Ronson: True Blue Feat. Angel Olsen
Album: Late Night Feelings
Columbia

Robyn: I’m A Human Being
Album: Honey
Konichiwa Records

Hot Chip: No God
Album: A Bath Full Of Ecstasy


