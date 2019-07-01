Playlist Ralf Summer
01. Juli
Montag, 01. Juli 2019
Florist: Shadow Bloom
Album: Emily Alone
Double Double Whammy
Emile Mosseri, Joe Talbot, Daniel Herskedal feat Michael Marshall: San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)
Album: Soundtrack The Last Black Man In San Francisco
Lakeshore Records
Sampa The Great: Final Form
Single
Ninja Tune
Muthoni The Drummer Queen: Feelin It
Album: V.A. #NuNairobi - Kenya´s Music Hub
Outhere Records
Young John: Idunu (Intro ft Kofo & Omowunmi - What’s Happinness? (Unreleased)
Album: Taxi Sampler 01 Rhythms & Vibes From The Spirit Of Young Africa
Python Syndicate
Alif Tree: Forgotten Places (Moodymann Remix)
Album: V.A. 25 Compost Records – Record 7
Compost
Moodymann: Got Me Coming Back Right Now
Album: Sinner EP
KDJ
The Jonzun Crew: Pak Man (Look Out For The OVC) (7'' Version)
Album: V.A. The World of Keith Haring
Soul Jazz Records
Martin Rev: Prairie Star
Album: Cheyenne
Bureau B
DJ Python: Be Si To
Album: Derretire EP
Dekmantel
upsammy: Wild Chamber
Album: Wild Chamber
Nous´klaer Audio
Thom Yorke: Impossible Knots
Album: Anima
Unsustainabubble/ XL Recordings
MIKE: Scarred Lungs Vol 1 & 2
Album: Tears Of Joy
10 k