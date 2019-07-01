Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 01. Juli 2019

Florist: Shadow Bloom

Album: Emily Alone

Double Double Whammy

Emile Mosseri, Joe Talbot, Daniel Herskedal feat Michael Marshall: San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)

Album: Soundtrack The Last Black Man In San Francisco

Lakeshore Records

Sampa The Great: Final Form

Single

Ninja Tune

Muthoni The Drummer Queen: Feelin It

Album: V.A. #NuNairobi - Kenya´s Music Hub

Outhere Records

Young John: Idunu (Intro ft Kofo & Omowunmi - What’s Happinness? (Unreleased)

Album: Taxi Sampler 01 Rhythms & Vibes From The Spirit Of Young Africa

Python Syndicate

Alif Tree: Forgotten Places (Moodymann Remix)

Album: V.A. 25 Compost Records – Record 7

Compost

Moodymann: Got Me Coming Back Right Now

Album: Sinner EP

KDJ

The Jonzun Crew: Pak Man (Look Out For The OVC) (7'' Version)

Album: V.A. The World of Keith Haring

Soul Jazz Records

Martin Rev: Prairie Star

Album: Cheyenne

Bureau B

DJ Python: Be Si To

Album: Derretire EP

Dekmantel

upsammy: Wild Chamber

Album: Wild Chamber

Nous´klaer Audio

Thom Yorke: Impossible Knots

Album: Anima

Unsustainabubble/ XL Recordings

MIKE: Scarred Lungs Vol 1 & 2

Album: Tears Of Joy

10 k