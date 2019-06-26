Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Jay Rutledge

Stand: 26.06.2019

26 Juni

Mittwoch, 26. Juni 2019

Express Brassband: ZOB
Album: Who’s Following Who
Trikont

AWA: Ya Watani
Album: Bayti fi rasi
S-Curve

DAM: Jasadik Hom
Album: Ben Haana wa maana
Cooking Vinyl

DAM: Milliardat
Album: Ben Haana wa maana
Cooking vinyl

Oka wi Ortega: Om Ahmed
Album: Oka wi Ortega II
MEMO Entertain-ment

Yung Hurn: Opernsänger
Album: In Memory Of Yung Hurn (Classic Compilation)
Live From Earth

Thom Yorke: Guess again!
Album: Tomorrows Modern Boxes
XL Recordings

Alogte Oho & Sounds of joy: Allema Timba
Album: Single: Allema Timba
Philophon

Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek: Kürk
Album: Kar Yagar
Bongo Joe

Erkin Koray: Estarabim
Album: Dünden esintiler
Talike tirkalet plak

Dr John: When The Saints Go Marchin In
Album: N‘Awlinz Dis dat or d‘udda
Blue Note


