Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
16. Juni
Sonntag, 16. Juni 2019
Robag Wruhme feat. Lysann Zander: Advent
Album: Venq Tolep
Pampa Records
Tenniscoats: Iso/ Phase
Album: Music Exists
Alien Transistor
Hochzeitskapelle feat Kama Aina: Wayfaring Suite 05
Album: Wayfaring Suite
Alien Transistor, Gutfeeling
Hochzeitskapelle: Venezuela Version
Album: The World Is Full Of Songs
Gutfeeling
Spirit Fest: To The Moon
Album: Spirit Fest
Morr Music
Kate Tempest: The Three Sided Coin
Album: The Book Of Traps And Lessons
American Recordings
Kate Tempest: Firesmoke
Album: The Book Of Traps And Lessons
American Recordings
Jack Kerouac: San Francisco Scene / The Beat Generation
Album: The BeatGeneration, Volume 1
Rhino Records
Charles Mingus: Dynasty
Album: Mingus Dynasty
Columbia
Azar Lawrence: Bridge Into The New Age
Album: The Beautiful And Omnipresent Love
Prestige
Don Cherry: Utopia And Visions
Album: Organic Music Society
Caprice Records