Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

2

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 16.06.2019

16 Juni

Sonntag, 16. Juni 2019

Robag Wruhme feat. Lysann Zander: Advent
Album: Venq Tolep
Pampa Records

Tenniscoats: Iso/ Phase
Album: Music Exists
Alien Transistor ‎

Hochzeitskapelle feat Kama Aina: Wayfaring Suite 05
Album: Wayfaring Suite
Alien Transistor, Gutfeeling

Hochzeitskapelle: Venezuela Version
Album: The World Is Full Of Songs
Gutfeeling ‎

Spirit Fest: To The Moon
Album: Spirit Fest
Morr Music ‎

Kate Tempest: The Three Sided Coin
Album: The Book Of Traps And Lessons
American Recordings

Kate Tempest: Firesmoke
Album: The Book Of Traps And Lessons
American Recordings

Jack Kerouac: San Francisco Scene / The Beat Generation
Album: The BeatGeneration, Volume 1
Rhino Records

Charles Mingus: Dynasty    
Album: Mingus Dynasty
Columbia

Azar Lawrence: Bridge Into The New Age
Album: The Beautiful And Omnipresent Love
Prestige

Don Cherry: Utopia And Visions
Album: Organic Music Society
Caprice Records


2