Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 04.06.2019

04 Juni

Dienstag, 04. Juni 2019

Angela Aux: Wanna Be A Woman
Album: In Love with the Demons
Trikont

SOAK: Get Set Go Kid
Album: Grim-Town
Rough Trade

Eleni Mandell: What’s your Handle (Radio Waves)
Album: Wake Up Again
Yep Roc

Dolenz: Seed Mantra
Album: Lingua Franca
Exit

Brandt Brauer Frick: You can buy me Love
Album: Joy
Because

Skinny Pelembe: Dreaming is dead now
Album: Dreaming is dead now
Brownswood

The KCBS: At the Garduong
Album: Pho-Sessions Vol.1
Légère

Curtis Mayfield: Here but I’m gone
Album: New World Order
Warner Bros.

Flying Lotus: Yellow Belly
Album: Flamagra
Warp

Joel Ross feat. Gretchen Parlato: Freda’s Disposition
Album: Kingmaker
Blue Note

Lionel Hampton & his Orchestra: Hot Mallets
Single
RCA

Solid Bronze feat. Clew: The Invisible Man
Single
Schnitzel

Plaid: Praze
Album: Polymer
Warp


