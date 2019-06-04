Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 04. Juni 2019

Angela Aux: Wanna Be A Woman

Album: In Love with the Demons

Trikont

SOAK: Get Set Go Kid

Album: Grim-Town

Rough Trade

Eleni Mandell: What’s your Handle (Radio Waves)

Album: Wake Up Again

Yep Roc

Dolenz: Seed Mantra

Album: Lingua Franca

Exit

Brandt Brauer Frick: You can buy me Love

Album: Joy

Because

Skinny Pelembe: Dreaming is dead now

Album: Dreaming is dead now

Brownswood

The KCBS: At the Garduong

Album: Pho-Sessions Vol.1

Légère

Curtis Mayfield: Here but I’m gone

Album: New World Order

Warner Bros.

Flying Lotus: Yellow Belly

Album: Flamagra

Warp

Joel Ross feat. Gretchen Parlato: Freda’s Disposition

Album: Kingmaker

Blue Note

Lionel Hampton & his Orchestra: Hot Mallets

Single

RCA

Solid Bronze feat. Clew: The Invisible Man

Single

Schnitzel

Plaid: Praze

Album: Polymer

Warp