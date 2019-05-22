Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

3

Playlist Engelhardt, Katja

Stand: 22.05.2019

22 Mai

Mittwoch, 22. Mai 2019

Randy Newman: Spies
Album: Spies
Warner Bros. Records

Devo: Secret Agent Man
Album: Hot Potatoes - The Best of Devo
Virgin

Jethro Tull: Later That Same Evening
Album: Under Wraps
Chrysalis

Messer:Der Mann der zweimal lebte (Radio Edit)
Album: Jalousie
Trocadero Records

Messer: Detektive
Album: Jalousie
Trocadero Records

Frank Black: The Vanishing Spies
Album: Teenager Of The Year
4 AD

Brian Eno: The Great Pretender
Album: Taking Tiger Mountain By Strategy
Virgin

Bee Gees: Stayin Alive
Album: Staying alive- The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
RSO

Rory Gallagher: Sinner Boy
Album: Kickback City
CAPO

Robert Palmer: Looking For Clues
Album: The very best of Robert Palmer
EMI

Elvis Costello & The Attractions: Watching The Detectives
Album: Costello show: Live at Hollywood
UNIVERSAL

Television: Call Mr. Lee
Album: Television
CAPITOL

Flying Lotus: The Nightcaller
Album: Until The Quiet Comes
WARP


3