Playlist Engelhardt, Katja
22. Mai
Mittwoch, 22. Mai 2019
Randy Newman: Spies
Album: Spies
Warner Bros. Records
Devo: Secret Agent Man
Album: Hot Potatoes - The Best of Devo
Virgin
Jethro Tull: Later That Same Evening
Album: Under Wraps
Chrysalis
Messer:Der Mann der zweimal lebte (Radio Edit)
Album: Jalousie
Trocadero Records
Messer: Detektive
Album: Jalousie
Trocadero Records
Frank Black: The Vanishing Spies
Album: Teenager Of The Year
4 AD
Brian Eno: The Great Pretender
Album: Taking Tiger Mountain By Strategy
Virgin
Bee Gees: Stayin Alive
Album: Staying alive- The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
RSO
Rory Gallagher: Sinner Boy
Album: Kickback City
CAPO
Robert Palmer: Looking For Clues
Album: The very best of Robert Palmer
EMI
Elvis Costello & The Attractions: Watching The Detectives
Album: Costello show: Live at Hollywood
UNIVERSAL
Television: Call Mr. Lee
Album: Television
CAPITOL
Flying Lotus: The Nightcaller
Album: Until The Quiet Comes
WARP