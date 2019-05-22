Playlist Engelhardt, Katja

Mittwoch, 22. Mai 2019

Randy Newman: Spies

Album: Spies

Warner Bros. Records

Devo: Secret Agent Man

Album: Hot Potatoes - The Best of Devo

Virgin

Jethro Tull: Later That Same Evening

Album: Under Wraps

Chrysalis

Messer:Der Mann der zweimal lebte (Radio Edit)

Album: Jalousie

Trocadero Records

Messer: Detektive

Album: Jalousie

Trocadero Records

Frank Black: The Vanishing Spies

Album: Teenager Of The Year

4 AD

Brian Eno: The Great Pretender

Album: Taking Tiger Mountain By Strategy

Virgin

Bee Gees: Stayin Alive

Album: Staying alive- The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

RSO

Rory Gallagher: Sinner Boy

Album: Kickback City

CAPO

Robert Palmer: Looking For Clues

Album: The very best of Robert Palmer

EMI

Elvis Costello & The Attractions: Watching The Detectives

Album: Costello show: Live at Hollywood

UNIVERSAL

Television: Call Mr. Lee

Album: Television

CAPITOL

Flying Lotus: The Nightcaller

Album: Until The Quiet Comes

WARP