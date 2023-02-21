Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Dienstag, 21. Februar 2023

Pete Seeger

If I Had A Hammer

Album: Seeger, Hays

Little Eva

Locomotion

Album: The Loco-Motion

The Jesters

I Laughed

Album: The Best Of The Jesters

Velvet Underground

Venus in Furs

Album: Velvet Underground

New York Dolls

Frankenstein

Album: New York Dolls

Talking Heads

Psycho killer

Album: Talking Heads: 77

Sucide

Cheree

Album: Sucide

Sucide

Frankie Teardrop

Album: Sucide

Chic

Le Freak

Album: C ´est Chic

Chic

Good Times

Album: Collection

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five

The Message

Album: E. Fletcher, M. Glover, S. Robinson & J. Chase

Beastie Boys

Fight For your Right

Album: Licensed To Ill

Beastie Boys

No Sleep Til Brooklyn

Album: Licensed To Ill

Sonic Youth

Kool Thing

Album: Goo

Glenn Branca

Lesson No.1

Album: Lesson No.1

Ray Barretto

Acid

Album: Acid

Miles Davis

Budo

Album: Birth Of The Cool