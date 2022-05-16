Playlist Michael Bartle
16. Mai
Montag, 16. Mai 2022
Nas
NY State Of Mind
Album: Illmatic
Kendrick Lamar vs Isley Brothers
I vs That Lady
Album: Zündfunk Mash-Up
Jefferson Airplane
Somebody to Love
Album: Surrealistic Pillow
Todd Rundgren
I saw the light
Album: Something/Anything
Automatic
New Beginning
Single
Ibeyi
Made Of Gold (feat Pa Salieu)
Album: Spell 31
Sharon van Etten
Tarifa
Album: Zündfunk Unplugged
TV On The Radio
Young Liars
Album: Zündfunk Unplugged
Pusha T
Just you remember
Album: Almost Dry
Colonel Bagshot
Six Day War
Album: Oh! Whar A lovely War
Mavis Staples & Levon Helm
You gotta move
Album: Live at the Midnight Ramble
Kahil El’Zabar Quartett
We’ll get through this
Album: A Time for Healing