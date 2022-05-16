Playlist Michael Bartle

Montag, 16. Mai 2022

Nas

NY State Of Mind

Album: Illmatic

Kendrick Lamar vs Isley Brothers

I vs That Lady

Album: Zündfunk Mash-Up

Jefferson Airplane

Somebody to Love

Album: Surrealistic Pillow

Todd Rundgren

I saw the light

Album: Something/Anything

Automatic

New Beginning

Single

Ibeyi

Made Of Gold (feat Pa Salieu)

Album: Spell 31



Sharon van Etten

Tarifa

Album: Zündfunk Unplugged

TV On The Radio

Young Liars

Album: Zündfunk Unplugged

Pusha T

Just you remember

Album: Almost Dry

Colonel Bagshot

Six Day War

Album: Oh! Whar A lovely War

Mavis Staples & Levon Helm

You gotta move

Album: Live at the Midnight Ramble