Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 13.05.2022

13 Mai

Freitag, 13. Mai 2022

Nas
NY State Of Mind
Album: Illmatic

Kendrick Lamar vs Isley Brothers
I vs That Lady
Album: Zündfunk Mash-Up

Jefferson Airplane
Somebody to Love
Album: Surrealistic Pillow

Todd Rundgren
I saw the light
Album: Something/Anything

Automatic
New Beginning
Single

Ibeyi
Made Of Gold (feat Pa Salieu)
Album: Spell 31

Sharon van Etten
Tarifa
Album: Zündfunk Unplugged

TV On The Radio
Young Liars
Album: Zündfunk Unplugged

Pusha T
Just you remember
Album: Almost Dry

Colonel Bagshot
Six Day War
Album: Oh! Whar A lovely War

Mavis Staples & Levon Helm
You gotta move
Album: Live at the Midnight Ramble

Kahil El’Zabar Quartett
We’ll get through this
Album: A Time for Healing