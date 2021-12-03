Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Freitag, 03. Dezember 2021

Lily Konigsberg

Roses, again

Album: Roses, again Roses, again

Courtney Barnett

Rae Street

Album: Things take time, take time

Jenny Lewis

Puppy and a truck

Single

Aimee Mann

You fall

Album: Queens Of The Summer Hotel

Big Thief

Time Escaping

Single

Another Michael

New Music

Album: New Music and big pop

Nell Smith/The Flaming Lips

We know who you are

Where The Viaduct Looms

Dora Jar

Scab Song

Single

Mura Masa

2gether

Single

Movits!

Novemberregn

Album: Halleluja

Die Nowak

Glühwein

Single

The Truffauts

Sad/glad

Album: Chez Simon

Beach House

Once twice Medody

Single

Sloppy Jane

Wilt

Album: Madison