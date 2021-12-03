Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 03.12.2021

03 Dezember

Freitag, 03. Dezember 2021

Lily Konigsberg
Roses, again
Album: Roses, again Roses, again

Courtney Barnett
Rae Street
Album: Things take time, take time

Jenny Lewis
Puppy and a truck
Single

Aimee Mann
You fall
Album: Queens Of The Summer Hotel

Big Thief
Time Escaping
Single

Another Michael
New Music
Album: New Music and big pop

Nell Smith/The Flaming Lips
We know who you are
Where The Viaduct Looms

Dora Jar
Scab Song
Single

Mura Masa
2gether
Single

Movits!
Novemberregn
Album: Halleluja

Die Nowak
Glühwein
Single

The Truffauts
Sad/glad
Album: Chez Simon

Beach House
Once twice Medody
Single

Sloppy Jane
Wilt
Album: Madison

Spiritualized
Always together with you
Single