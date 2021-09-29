Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 29.09.2021 23:05 Uhr

29 September

Mittwoch, 29. September 2021

Bikini Kill
Rebel Girl
Album: The first two records

Big Joanie
Fall Asleep
Album: Sistahs

Big Joanie
Cranes In The Sky
Album: Cranes in the sky

Bratmobile
Cool Schmool
Album: Ladies, women and girls

Heavens to Betty
Axemen
Album: Calculated

Linda Lindas
Racist, Sexist Boy
Album: Racist, Sexist Boy

Linda Lindas
Claudia Kishi
Album: Claudia Kishi

Pussy Riot
Rage
Album: Rage

Dream Nails
Take up Space
Album: Take up space

Tacocat
Crystal Ball
Album: This mess is a place

VIAL
Roadkill
Album: Loudmouth

Girl Friday
I’m impossible
Album: I’m impossible

Excuse 17
This is not your wedding song
Album: Such friends are dangerous

Sleater Kinney
Dig Me Out
Album: Sleater Kinney

Sleater Kinney
Can I go on
Album: The Center won’t hold

The Julien Ruin
Ha Ha Armageddon
Album: The Punk Singer


0