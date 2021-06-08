Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 08.06.2021

15 Juni

Dienstag, 15. Juni 2021

Kings of Convenience
Summer on the Westhill
Album: Quiet is the new Loud

Azure Ray
Desert Waterfall
Album: Remedy

Anders Enda  Barnet
A heavier Lid
Album: You are the River

Marina Allen
Belong here
Album: Candlepower EP

Amparanoia
Ahora
Album: Himnopsos Colectiva

Gruff Rhys
Seeking new Gods
Album: Seeking new Gods

Garbage
A Woman destroyed

S4M23
Swampy
Album: No Gods No Masters

Jlin
Black Origami
Album: Black Origami

Michael Mayo
Robot Man
Album: Bones

Malaise Vagal
Ocean
Album: Les nouvels Vanités EP

Visage
Fade to Grey


