Playlist Roderich Fabian
15. Juni
Dienstag, 15. Juni 2021
Kings of Convenience
Summer on the Westhill
Album: Quiet is the new Loud
Azure Ray
Desert Waterfall
Album: Remedy
Anders Enda Barnet
A heavier Lid
Album: You are the River
Marina Allen
Belong here
Album: Candlepower EP
Amparanoia
Ahora
Album: Himnopsos Colectiva
Gruff Rhys
Seeking new Gods
Album: Seeking new Gods
Garbage
A Woman destroyed
S4M23
Swampy
Album: No Gods No Masters
Jlin
Black Origami
Album: Black Origami
Michael Mayo
Robot Man
Album: Bones
Malaise Vagal
Ocean
Album: Les nouvels Vanités EP
Visage
Fade to Grey