Playlist Roderich Fabian
23. März
Dienstag, 23. März 2021
Serpentwithfeet
Hyacinth
Album: Deacon
Lana Del Rey
For free
Album: Chemtrails over the Country Club
Joni Mitchell
The Circle Game
Album: Ladies of the Canyon
Adult Mom
Passenger
Album: Driver
Antlers
Volunteer
Album: Green to Gold
Sufjan Stevens
Chicago
Album: Come on feel the Illinoise
Francois & The Atlas Mountains
Par le Passé
Album: Banane Bleue
A.A.Williams
Where is my Mind
Album: Songs from Isolation
Pixies
Where is my Mind (live)
Album: Death to the Pixies (Bonus Disc)
Stephen Malkmus & Von Spar
One more Night
Album: Can’s Ege Bamyasi
Dr. Lonnie Smith
Pilgrimage
Album: Breathe