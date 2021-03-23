Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 23. März 2021

Serpentwithfeet

Hyacinth

Album: Deacon

Lana Del Rey

For free

Album: Chemtrails over the Country Club

Joni Mitchell

The Circle Game

Album: Ladies of the Canyon

Adult Mom

Passenger

Album: Driver

Antlers

Volunteer

Album: Green to Gold

Sufjan Stevens

Chicago

Album: Come on feel the Illinoise

Francois & The Atlas Mountains

Par le Passé

Album: Banane Bleue

A.A.Williams

Where is my Mind

Album: Songs from Isolation

Pixies

Where is my Mind (live)

Album: Death to the Pixies (Bonus Disc)

Stephen Malkmus & Von Spar

One more Night

Album: Can’s Ege Bamyasi