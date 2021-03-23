Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 23.03.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

23 März

Dienstag, 23. März 2021

Serpentwithfeet
Hyacinth
Album: Deacon

Lana Del Rey
For free
Album: Chemtrails over the Country Club

Joni Mitchell
The Circle Game
Album: Ladies of the Canyon

Adult Mom
Passenger
Album: Driver

Antlers
Volunteer
Album: Green to Gold

Sufjan Stevens
Chicago
Album: Come on feel the Illinoise

Francois & The Atlas Mountains
Par le Passé
Album: Banane Bleue

A.A.Williams
Where is my Mind
Album: Songs from Isolation

Pixies
Where is my Mind (live)
Album: Death to the Pixies (Bonus Disc)

Stephen Malkmus & Von Spar
One more Night
Album: Can’s Ege Bamyasi

Dr. Lonnie Smith
Pilgrimage
Album: Breathe


