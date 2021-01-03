Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Sonntag, 03. Januar 2021

The Academic

Acting my age

Single

Bull

Disco Living

Single

The Magic Gang

Take back the track

Single

The Go! Team

Cookie Scene

Single

Cornershop

One Uncareful Lady Owner

Album: England is a garden

Taylor Swift

Invisible String

Album: Folkore

Adrianne Lenker

anything

Single

Waxahatchee

Can´t do much

Album: Saint Cloud

Perfume Genius

Describe

Album: Set My Heart On Fire Immediately

Peel Dream Magazine

Pill

Single

2nd Grade

Dennis Hopper in Easy Rider

Single

Run The Jewels

Out Of Sight

Album: Run The Jewels 4

Megan Thee Stallion

Girls in the hood

Single

Jay Electronica

Ghost Of Soulja Slim

Album: A Written Testimony

Ennio Morricone

Allegretto per signora

Album: La Foto Proibito (OST)

Merricks

The Sound Of Munich

Album: The Sound Of Munich

Hannes Wittmer

Die letzte Eule in Athen

Album: Das Ende der Geschichte EP