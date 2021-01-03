Playlist Achim Bogdahn
03. Januar
Sonntag, 03. Januar 2021
The Academic
Acting my age
Single
Bull
Disco Living
Single
The Magic Gang
Take back the track
Single
The Go! Team
Cookie Scene
Single
Cornershop
One Uncareful Lady Owner
Album: England is a garden
Taylor Swift
Invisible String
Album: Folkore
Adrianne Lenker
anything
Single
Waxahatchee
Can´t do much
Album: Saint Cloud
Perfume Genius
Describe
Album: Set My Heart On Fire Immediately
Peel Dream Magazine
Pill
Single
2nd Grade
Dennis Hopper in Easy Rider
Single
Run The Jewels
Out Of Sight
Album: Run The Jewels 4
Megan Thee Stallion
Girls in the hood
Single
Jay Electronica
Ghost Of Soulja Slim
Album: A Written Testimony
Ennio Morricone
Allegretto per signora
Album: La Foto Proibito (OST)
Merricks
The Sound Of Munich
Album: The Sound Of Munich
Hannes Wittmer
Die letzte Eule in Athen
Album: Das Ende der Geschichte EP
Fontaines DC
I don´t belong
Album: A Hero´s Death