Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 03.01.2021 23:05 Uhr

03 Januar

Sonntag, 03. Januar 2021

The Academic
Acting my age
Single

Bull
Disco Living
Single

The Magic Gang
Take back the track
Single

The Go! Team
Cookie Scene
Single

Cornershop
One Uncareful Lady Owner
Album: England is a garden

Taylor Swift
Invisible String
Album: Folkore

Adrianne Lenker
anything
Single

Waxahatchee
Can´t do much
Album: Saint Cloud

Perfume Genius
Describe
Album: Set My Heart On Fire Immediately

Peel Dream Magazine
Pill
Single

2nd Grade
Dennis Hopper in Easy Rider
Single

Run The Jewels
Out Of Sight
Album: Run The Jewels 4

Megan Thee Stallion
Girls in the hood
Single

Jay Electronica
Ghost Of Soulja Slim
Album: A Written Testimony

Ennio Morricone
Allegretto per signora
Album: La Foto Proibito (OST)

Merricks
The Sound Of Munich
Album: The Sound Of Munich

Hannes Wittmer
Die letzte Eule in Athen
Album: Das Ende der Geschichte EP

Fontaines DC
I don´t belong
Album: A Hero´s Death


