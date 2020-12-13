Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 13.12.2020

13 Dezember

Sonntag, 13. Dezember 2020

Billie Joe Armstrong
Whole wide world
Album: No fun mondays
Anna Erhard
Tickling Weed
Single
Gorrilaz
Chalk Tablet Towers feat. St. Vincent
Album: Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez
Dylan Cartlidge
Yellow Brick Road
Single
James Dean Bradfield
The Boy from the Plantation
Single
Julia Stone
Dance
Single
Jettes
Justine
Single
Matt Berninger
Serpentine Prison
Single
Moglii X LissA
Skoda
Single
Sind
Welt verändern
Vielleicht Ist Es Anders Als Du Denkst
Monta
Cold Wind
Single
Billie Eilish
Therefore I am
Single
Robert Glasper feat. H.E.R. u.a.
Better than I imagined
Single
Charlotte Brandi und Dirk von Lowtzow
Wind
Single

