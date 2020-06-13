Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 13. Juni 2020

Mighty Sparrow: The Slave

Album: The Slave

Modern Harmonic

Mansa Musa: Who told you

Album: Hold on to the faith

Cree Records

Andre Tanker Five: Lena

Album: Afro Blossom West

Cree Records

Elaine Brown: Seize the time

Album: Single

Phil Lynott: Ode to a black man

Album: Solo in Soho

Vertigo

Jello Biafra with D.O.A: Full Metal Jackoff

Album: Last Scream Of The Missing Neighbors

Alternative Tentacles

Helmet: Unsung

Album: Meantime

Sensorama: When the rabbit sleeps

Album: Projektor

Ladomat

Harry Mudie: Full Dose Of Dub

Album: Harry Mudie meets King Tubby’s: In Dub Conference Vol 1

Moodisc Records

Moodyman: Do Wrong

Album: Taken Away

KDJ Records

Staple Singers: Wade in the water

Album: For what it’s worth

Ariola

Sam Gendel: Afro Blue

Album: Satin Doll

Nonesuch