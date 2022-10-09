09. Oktober 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
09. Oktober
Sonntag, 09. Oktober 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Size Matters, Volume 4
Christian Muthspiel Orjazztra Vienna: „Old Wine in New Skins“ (Christian Muthspiel)
CD: Homecoming Live
Best.nr./Label: 4589997 / Emarcy Records
Christian Muthspiel Orjazztra Vienna: „She Cries Out Loud“ (Christian Muthspiel)
CD: Homecoming Live
Best.nr./Label: 4589997 / Emarcy Records
Marilyn Mazur's Shamania: „Virtual Towers“ (Marilyn Mazur)
CD: Rerooting
Best.nr./Label: 0004 / Clap Your Hands
Marilyn Mazur's Shamania: „Spring Princess“ (Marilyn Mazur)
CD: Rerooting
Best.nr./Label: 0004 / Clap Your Hands
Marilyn Mazur's Shamania: „Solnedgangskanon“ (Marilyn Mazur)
CD: Rerooting
Best.nr./Label: 0004 / Clap Your Hands
Yu Nishiyama Big Band: „Retrospections“ (Yu Nishiyama)
CD: A Lotus In The Mud
Best.nr./Label: NL2210 / Next Level
Yu Nishiyama Big Band: „Honorary Whites“ (Yu Nishiyama)
CD: A Lotus In The Mud
Best.nr./Label: NL2210 / Next Level
Michael Leonhart Orchestra: „The Normyn Suite # 1: Denial/Anger/Catharsis/ Nostalgia/Acceptance“ (Michael Leonhart)
CD: The Normyn Suites
Best.nr./Label: SSC 1660 / Sunnyside
Jazz Orchestra of the Concertgebouw/Jim McNeely: „What Is This, Anyway“ (Jim McNeely)
CD: Threnody
Best.nr./Label: JOC015 / Joc Records
Rusita Mixtett: „Swing 13“ (Ruth Schepers)
CD: Lecker Brass
Best.nr./Label: A539 / AJAZZ
Rusita Mixtett: „Tango Klatura“ (Ruth Schepers)
CD: Lecker Brass
Best.nr./Label: A539 / AJAZZ
Stephen Philip Harvey: „Mechanical Men“ (Stephen Philip Harvey)
CD: Smash!
Best.nr./Label: NL2211 / Next Level
Fine Arts Big Band: „Der Kampf im Labyrinth“ (Ferdinand von Seebach)
CD: Minos - Flucht aus dem Labyrinth
Best.nr./Label: JHM 293 / JAZZ HAUS MUSIK
Fine Arts Big Band: „Die Flucht übers Meer“ (Ferdinand von Seebach)
CD: Minos - Flucht aus dem Labyrinth
Best.nr./Label: JHM 293 / JAZZ HAUS MUSIK
Andreas Pientka Tentet: „Die Tat ist alles, nichts der Ruhm, Teil 1“ (Andreas Pientka)
CD: Tiefe Nacht
Best.nr./Label: 1407 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS