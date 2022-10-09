09. Oktober 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Christian Muthspiel Orjazztra Vienna: „Old Wine in New Skins“ (Christian Muthspiel)

CD: Homecoming Live

Best.nr./Label: 4589997 / Emarcy Records



Christian Muthspiel Orjazztra Vienna: „She Cries Out Loud“ (Christian Muthspiel)

CD: Homecoming Live

Best.nr./Label: 4589997 / Emarcy Records



Marilyn Mazur's Shamania: „Virtual Towers“ (Marilyn Mazur)

CD: Rerooting

Best.nr./Label: 0004 / Clap Your Hands



Marilyn Mazur's Shamania: „Spring Princess“ (Marilyn Mazur)

CD: Rerooting

Best.nr./Label: 0004 / Clap Your Hands



Marilyn Mazur's Shamania: „Solnedgangskanon“ (Marilyn Mazur)

CD: Rerooting

Best.nr./Label: 0004 / Clap Your Hands



Yu Nishiyama Big Band: „Retrospections“ (Yu Nishiyama)

CD: A Lotus In The Mud

Best.nr./Label: NL2210 / Next Level



Yu Nishiyama Big Band: „Honorary Whites“ (Yu Nishiyama)

CD: A Lotus In The Mud

Best.nr./Label: NL2210 / Next Level



Michael Leonhart Orchestra: „The Normyn Suite # 1: Denial/Anger/Catharsis/ Nostalgia/Acceptance“ (Michael Leonhart)

CD: The Normyn Suites

Best.nr./Label: SSC 1660 / Sunnyside



Jazz Orchestra of the Concertgebouw/Jim McNeely: „What Is This, Anyway“ (Jim McNeely)

CD: Threnody

Best.nr./Label: JOC015 / Joc Records



Rusita Mixtett: „Swing 13“ (Ruth Schepers)

CD: Lecker Brass

Best.nr./Label: A539 / AJAZZ



Rusita Mixtett: „Tango Klatura“ (Ruth Schepers)

CD: Lecker Brass

Best.nr./Label: A539 / AJAZZ



Stephen Philip Harvey: „Mechanical Men“ (Stephen Philip Harvey)

CD: Smash!

Best.nr./Label: NL2211 / Next Level



Fine Arts Big Band: „Der Kampf im Labyrinth“ (Ferdinand von Seebach)

CD: Minos - Flucht aus dem Labyrinth

Best.nr./Label: JHM 293 / JAZZ HAUS MUSIK



Fine Arts Big Band: „Die Flucht übers Meer“ (Ferdinand von Seebach)

CD: Minos - Flucht aus dem Labyrinth

Best.nr./Label: JHM 293 / JAZZ HAUS MUSIK



Andreas Pientka Tentet: „Die Tat ist alles, nichts der Ruhm, Teil 1“ (Andreas Pientka)

CD: Tiefe Nacht

Best.nr./Label: 1407 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS



















