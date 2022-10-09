Bayern 2 - radioJazznacht

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
radioJazznacht - Startseite

0

09. Oktober 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Published at: 9-10-2022

09 Oktober

Sonntag, 09. Oktober 2022, 00:03 Uhr

Size Matters, Volume 4

Christian Muthspiel Orjazztra Vienna: „Old Wine in New Skins“ (Christian Muthspiel)
CD: Homecoming Live
Best.nr./Label: 4589997 / Emarcy Records

Christian Muthspiel Orjazztra Vienna: „She Cries Out Loud“ (Christian Muthspiel)
CD: Homecoming Live
Best.nr./Label: 4589997 / Emarcy Records

Marilyn Mazur's Shamania: „Virtual Towers“ (Marilyn Mazur)
CD: Rerooting
Best.nr./Label: 0004 / Clap Your Hands

Marilyn Mazur's Shamania: „Spring Princess“ (Marilyn Mazur)
CD: Rerooting
Best.nr./Label: 0004 / Clap Your Hands

Marilyn Mazur's Shamania: „Solnedgangskanon“ (Marilyn Mazur)
CD: Rerooting
Best.nr./Label: 0004 / Clap Your Hands

Yu Nishiyama Big Band: „Retrospections“ (Yu Nishiyama)
CD: A Lotus In The Mud
Best.nr./Label: NL2210 / Next Level

Yu Nishiyama Big Band: „Honorary Whites“ (Yu Nishiyama)
CD: A Lotus In The Mud
Best.nr./Label: NL2210 / Next Level

Michael Leonhart Orchestra: „The Normyn Suite # 1: Denial/Anger/Catharsis/ Nostalgia/Acceptance“ (Michael Leonhart)
CD: The Normyn Suites
Best.nr./Label: SSC 1660 / Sunnyside

Jazz Orchestra of the Concertgebouw/Jim McNeely: „What Is This, Anyway“ (Jim McNeely)
CD: Threnody
Best.nr./Label: JOC015 / Joc Records

Rusita Mixtett: „Swing 13“ (Ruth Schepers)
CD: Lecker Brass
Best.nr./Label: A539 / AJAZZ

Rusita Mixtett: „Tango Klatura“ (Ruth Schepers)
CD: Lecker Brass
Best.nr./Label: A539 / AJAZZ

Stephen Philip Harvey: „Mechanical Men“ (Stephen Philip Harvey)
CD: Smash!
Best.nr./Label: NL2211 / Next Level

Fine Arts Big Band: „Der Kampf im Labyrinth“ (Ferdinand von Seebach)
CD: Minos - Flucht aus dem Labyrinth
Best.nr./Label: JHM 293 / JAZZ HAUS MUSIK

Fine Arts Big Band: „Die Flucht übers Meer“ (Ferdinand von Seebach)
CD: Minos - Flucht aus dem Labyrinth
Best.nr./Label: JHM 293 / JAZZ HAUS MUSIK

Andreas Pientka Tentet: „Die Tat ist alles, nichts der Ruhm, Teil 1“ (Andreas Pientka)
CD: Tiefe Nacht
Best.nr./Label: 1407 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS










0