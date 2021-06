Checker Tobi EXTRA Zwei Mal gewonnen

"Checker Tobi untertook the challenge of explaining the migration crisis to its young audience, asking why so many people want to travel to Europe to start new lives. Our judges complimented Bayerischer Rundfunk und megaherz film und fernsehen for tackling this complex, multi-layered issue sensitively. The programme reported from refugees camps in the Middle East to explain about the lives of children who have had to flee their homes, and supported Germany’s investment in educating the country’s children about the need for tolerance towards refugees."