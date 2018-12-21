Who we are About Bayerischer Rundfunk

Bayerischer Rundfunk, BR for short, is Bavaria's public broadcasting service with around eight million viewers and listeners tuning in every day throughout Germany. With ten radio stations and two television channels, two internationally renowned symphony orchestras, a celebrated chorus and more than five thousand members of staff, we are one of Europe's most respected broadcast institutions. BR operates broadcast centres in Munich and Nuremberg and over twenty regional offices throughout Bavaria.

BR makes a significant contribution to the nationwide ARD network which consists of nine regional public broadcasters and the external service Deutsche Welle. We provide a broad range of exceptional productions for all ARD TV channels (available by satellite in most European countries), among them Das Erste, ARD's flagship station; the cultural channels ARTE and 3sat; KiKA, the advert-free children's channel; and the current affairs and documentary channel phoenix.

A Passion for Film

BR has acquired a first-rate international reputation for outstanding feature films and high-quality documentaries. BR productions and co-productions have received numerous awards, among them even the coveted Oscar®. Support for up-and-coming young filmmakers is a particular strength at BR, and the broadcaster has paved the way for many German directors’ first films and thus their careers.

Our Mission

The Bavarian Broadcasting Law sets the following guidelines:

"(The broadcast) should have a democratic orientation and be culturally responsible and be objective in the service of humanity while maintaining the Bavarian character. Bayerischer Rundfunk gives the broadcast audience a complete and objective overview of international, national and Bavarian happenings in all areas of life." Bavarian Broadcasting Law

BR's mission is defined as Information

Arts

Education

Entertainment

How We Are Governed

Bayerischer Rundfunk was founded in 1949 as a non-profit public broadcaster. It is chartered through the Bavarian State Constitution and the Bavarian Broadcasting Law of 1948. Adherence to the public programming mandate is monitored by a broadcasting council. It consists of representatives of the major organised social groups (e.g. political parties, trade unions, industrial management, churches, youth organisations, universities, cultural institutions). They represent the interests of the public, i.e. of all the listeners and viewers. At the same time, an administrative council monitors the overall activities of BR and its Director-General.

How We Are Funded

As a public-service broadcaster, BR's mission is to deliver programmes aimed at society as a whole. In other words: high-quality, independent, non-commercial programming that provides information, gives advice and entertains.

All of this is made possible by the license fee, which accounts for the lion's share of our funding. It is currently set at €17.50 per month. BR also generates revenue from advertising, although this remains a very limited source of income. License fees are payable regardless of equipment or television/radio usage. A simple rule applies to all consumers: One residence, one fee. Companies and institutions also participate in financing the public broadcasting system.

The Numbers behind Bayerischer Rundfunk Staff (permanent/freelance) approx. 5,200 Annual budget just over €1 bn Daily listeners/viewers in Germany approx. 8 m Radio: daily reach in Bavaria 50.5% (2018) BR Television: market share in Bavaria 7.4% (2018)

BR is competing successfully in a very challenging environment. Currently, Bavaria has around 80 private radio stations and approx. 30 local/regional commercial TV stations.

In addition to the stations mentioned above, BR operates B5 plus with live broadcasts of political debates, cultural and sporting events; and BR Verkehr with 24/7 traffic updates.

World-Renowned Classical Ensembles Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks The Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra is considered one of the best in the world. In addition to its principal conductor Mariss Jansons, it works with internationally renowned soloists and conductors and regularly performs in the music capitals of the world. The orchestra has a broad repertoire from the 18th century to the present day. It has received top-class awards for its CDs, including a Grammy. <!-- --> Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks [br-so.de] Münchner Rundfunkorchester The Munich Radio Orchestra has developed a very distinct artistic profile, due in no small part to its outstanding versatility. Its repertoire spans opera, musicals, modern spiritual music and film scores. The orchestra is particularly dedicated to introducing music to a young audience. Ivan Repušić is the ensemble's artistic director. <!-- --> Münchner Rundfunkorchester [rundfunkorchester.de] Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks The Bavarian Radio Chorus is very highly regarded due to its stylistic versatility and the quality of its ensemble. Particular emphasis is placed on early music with original sound orchestras and contemporary avant-garde music. Mariss Jansons is the principal conductor with Howard Arman as the artistic director. The choir is a regular guest at international festivals such as those in Salzburg and Lucerne and at renowned orchestras with top conductors. The choir has won several ECHO Classical Music Awards and Grammy nominations. <!-- --> Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks [br-chor.de]

BR's TV Stations BR Fernsehen Our regional channel BR Fernsehen (BR Television) presents Bavaria – and the world beyond – in all its diversity. Its news programmes provide information on all the important developments in Bavaria and across the world. BR Fernsehen has a long tradition of producing award-winning films, documentaries, political satire and comedy shows. Programmes featuring a Bavarian outlook and a Bavarian accent make our station unique. zur Übersicht Da bin ich daheim [BR Fernsehen] ARD-alpha ARD-alpha is the only educational channel in the German-speaking world. It offers an entertaining and challenging range of programmes - including science, research and political education. ARD-alpha explains, explores, opens up discussions and dedicates itself to life in all its colours and guises. zur Übersicht ARD-alpha [ARD-alpha]

Bayerischer Rundfunk Online BR.de The programmes we show are available worldwide thanks to BR.de. Our website delivers information to complement and add to our radio and TV brands. Its multimedia experience helps enhance our broadcast content. The main focus is on news, education, culture, the arts, BR-KLASSIK - and Bavaria. BR-Mediathek Our internet player, the "BR Mediathek", allows visitors to access a broad selection of recent programmes free of charge. It also comes with a live streaming tool for broadcast television channels, BR Fernsehen (BR Television) and ARD-alpha. zur Übersicht BR Mediathek [BR Mediathek]

BR Apps BR 24 BR24 is the news brand by BR: accessible 24/7 wherever you happen to be – by smartphone, tablet or PC. In the BR24 app, on the Web at BR24.de and on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. Competent, reliable and to the point. The BR24 app can be personalised to become 'My BR24'. Just chose the topics of your interest and all the latest news will be delivered in your 'My BR24' newsfeed. BR24 will always keep you up to date. BR Apps – TV and Radio on the Go Our apps let you follow BR TV shows and radio programmes on smartphones or tablets when out and about. Besides the BR24 news app, Bayerischer Rundfunk also has apps for BR Radio, Bayern 2, the spoken-word station, Bayern 3, the pop music station as well as for the youth programme PULS, and for BR Mediathek, our TV catch-up service.

BR Events

BR offers numerous live events throughout Bavaria inviting you to take a seat at cultural happenings and experience intimate encounters with creative minds. Our musical events bring you up close and personal with your favourite artists. Come together with like-minded enthusiasts at our sporting events and have fun keeping fit. Enjoy entertainment & comedy right in the studio or on set. Take part in current TV and radio productions at important events on the social calendar in Bavaria.

How to Receive BR

Our radio and TV programmes are available everywhere in Germany (via satellite, cable terrestrial broadcasting or IPTV) and reach most of Europe (via satellite). Through our website BR.de, our information and entertainment content can be accessed almost anywhere in the world.