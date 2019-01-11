Unternehmen - Geschichte des BR

Digitalisierte Bestände "Aus dem Maximilianeum" 1950 bis 1952

Stand: 11.01.2019

Das Maximilianaeum | Bild: BR

Der Gesamtbestand zur Sendereihe "Aus dem Maximilianeum" besteht aus 1592 retrodigitalisierten Manuskripten vom 22. April 1950 bis zum 27. Februar 1993.

Hier einige Beispiele:

Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 22. April 1950 Format: PDF Größe: 1,45 MB

Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 22. Juli 1950 Format: PDF Größe: 1,98 MB

Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 29. Juli 1950 Format: PDF Größe: 1,91 MB

Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 3. November 1951 Format: PDF Größe: 1,29 MB

Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 10. November 1951 Format: PDF Größe: 1,63 MB

Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 19. Januar 1952 Format: PDF Größe: 1,46 MB

Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 2. Februar 1952 Format: PDF Größe: 1,67 MB

Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 9. Februar 1952 Format: PDF Größe: 1,52 MB

Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 16. Februar 1952 Format: PDF Größe: 1,48 MB

Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 23. Februar 1952 Format: PDF Größe: 1,43 MB


