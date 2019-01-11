Digitalisierte Bestände "Aus dem Maximilianeum" 1950 bis 1952
Der Gesamtbestand zur Sendereihe "Aus dem Maximilianeum" besteht aus 1592 retrodigitalisierten Manuskripten vom 22. April 1950 bis zum 27. Februar 1993.
Hier einige Beispiele:
Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 22. April 1950 Format: PDF Größe: 1,45 MB
Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 22. Juli 1950 Format: PDF Größe: 1,98 MB
Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 29. Juli 1950 Format: PDF Größe: 1,91 MB
Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 3. November 1951 Format: PDF Größe: 1,29 MB
Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 10. November 1951 Format: PDF Größe: 1,63 MB
Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 19. Januar 1952 Format: PDF Größe: 1,46 MB
Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 2. Februar 1952 Format: PDF Größe: 1,67 MB
Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 9. Februar 1952 Format: PDF Größe: 1,52 MB
Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 16. Februar 1952 Format: PDF Größe: 1,48 MB
Bericht von Ottmar Katz vom 23. Februar 1952 Format: PDF Größe: 1,43 MB