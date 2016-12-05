Digitalisierte Bestände Geschäftsberichte 1991 bis 2010
Geschäftsbericht 1991 Format: PDF Größe: 6,18 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1992 Format: PDF Größe: 7,82 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1993 Format: PDF Größe: 7,22 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1994 Format: PDF Größe: 6,65 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1995 Format: PDF Größe: 8,55 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1996 Format: PDF Größe: 6,57 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1997 Format: PDF Größe: 6,41 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1998 Format: PDF Größe: 7,53 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1999 Format: PDF Größe: 5,42 MB
Geschäftsbericht 2000 Format: PDF Größe: 5,76 MB
Geschäftsbericht 2001 Format: PDF Größe: 5,49 MB
Geschäftsbericht 2002 Format: PDF Größe: 5,65 MB
Geschäftsbericht 2003 Format: PDF Größe: 5,25 MB
Geschäftsbericht 2004 Format: PDF Größe: 5,11 MB
Geschäftsbericht 2005 Format: PDF Größe: 4,04 MB
Geschäftsbericht 2006 Format: PDF Größe: 6,19 MB
Geschäftsbericht 2007 Format: PDF Größe: 7,64 MB
Geschäftsbericht 2008 Format: PDF Größe: 8,19 MB
Geschäftsbericht 2009 Format: PDF Größe: 8,64 MB
Geschäftsbericht 2010 Format: PDF Größe: 463,97 KB