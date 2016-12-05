Unternehmen - Geschichte des BR

Digitalisierte Bestände Geschäftsberichte 1971 bis 1990

Stand: 05.12.2016

Innenhof des BR-Funkhauses in München | Bild: BR/Historisches Archiv

Geschäftsbericht 1971 Format: PDF Größe: 4,89 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1972 Format: PDF Größe: 3,81 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1973 Format: PDF Größe: 5,25 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1974 Format: PDF Größe: 5,53 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1975 Format: PDF Größe: 5,51 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1976 Format: PDF Größe: 5,13 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1977 Format: PDF Größe: 5,5 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1978 Format: PDF Größe: 6,08 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1979 Format: PDF Größe: 6,35 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1980 Format: PDF Größe: 7,18 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1981 Format: PDF Größe: 7,29 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1982 Format: PDF Größe: 8,39 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1983 Format: PDF Größe: 8,12 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1984 Format: PDF Größe: 8,11 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1985 Format: PDF Größe: 7,71 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1986 Format: PDF Größe: 8,37 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1987 Format: PDF Größe: 7,9 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1988 Format: PDF Größe: 7,48 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1989 Format: PDF Größe: 8,18 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1990 Format: PDF Größe: 7,92 MB


