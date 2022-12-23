Topp Träxx 2022 Das sind unsere Songs des Jahres
Amapiano feiern mit Moonchild Sanelly, heulen mit den Düsseldorf Düsterboys und dancen mit Beyonce: Das sind sie - unsere Ohrwürmer, Club-Banger und Ubahnfahr-Begleiter des Jahres, fein selektiert von den Zündfunk- und Nachtmix-DJs.
Die Radio-DJs von Nachtmix und Zündfunk haben gewählt:
|Interpret
|Titel
|Label
|1. Sudan Archives
|Selfish Soul
|Stones Throw Records
|2. Rosalia
|Saoko
|Columbia Records
|3. Alabaster de Plume
|Don't Forget You're Precious
|International Anthem
|4. Düsseldorf Düsterboys
|Ab und Zu
|Staatsakt
|5. Moonchild Sanelly
|Covivi
|Transgressive Records
|6. Die Nerven
|Europa
|City Slang
|7. Die Nerven
|Ich sterbe jeden Tag
|Big Crown
|8. Leikeli 47
|LL Cool J
|Transgressive/PIAS
|9. Stromae
|L'enfer
|City Slang
|10. Beyonce
|Break My Soul
|Island/Universal
|11. Peter Doherty & Frederic Lo
|You Can't Keep It From Me Forever
|Virgin Records France
|12. Lizzo
|About Damn Time
|Nice Life Atlantic
|13. Fontaines D.C.
|Jackie Down The Line
|PTKF
|14. Big Thief
|Certainty
|4AD
|15. Aldous Harding
|Fever
|4AD
|16. Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek
|Bal
|Bongo Joe
|17. Gabriels
|Blame
|Atlas Artists
|18. Beyonce
|Summer Renaissance
|Parkwood/Columbia
|19. Kevin Morby
|This Is A Photograph
|Matrix/Runout
|20. Sonic Boom & Panda Bear
|Edge Of The Edge
|Domino Records