Topp Träxx 2022 Das sind unsere Songs des Jahres

Amapiano feiern mit Moonchild Sanelly, heulen mit den Düsseldorf Düsterboys und dancen mit Beyonce: Das sind sie - unsere Ohrwürmer, Club-Banger und Ubahnfahr-Begleiter des Jahres, fein selektiert von den Zündfunk- und Nachtmix-DJs.

Von: Zündfunk

Stand: 23.12.2022

Sudan Archives | Bild: Sudan Archives / Billions

Die Radio-DJs von Nachtmix und Zündfunk haben gewählt:

Die Songs des Jahres
InterpretTitelLabel
1. Sudan ArchivesSelfish SoulStones Throw Records
2. RosaliaSaokoColumbia Records
3. Alabaster de PlumeDon't Forget You're PreciousInternational Anthem
4. Düsseldorf DüsterboysAb und ZuStaatsakt
5. Moonchild SanellyCoviviTransgressive Records
6. Die NervenEuropaCity Slang
7. Die NervenIch sterbe jeden TagBig Crown
8. Leikeli 47LL Cool JTransgressive/PIAS
9. StromaeL'enferCity Slang
10. BeyonceBreak My SoulIsland/Universal
11. Peter Doherty & Frederic LoYou Can't Keep It From Me ForeverVirgin Records France
12. LizzoAbout Damn TimeNice Life Atlantic
13. Fontaines D.C.Jackie Down The LinePTKF
14. Big ThiefCertainty4AD
15. Aldous HardingFever4AD
16. Derya Yildirim & Grup SimsekBalBongo Joe
17. GabrielsBlameAtlas Artists
18. BeyonceSummer RenaissanceParkwood/Columbia
19. Kevin MorbyThis Is A PhotographMatrix/Runout
20. Sonic Boom & Panda BearEdge Of The EdgeDomino Records