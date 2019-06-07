Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Die Topp Träxx des Monats Das hört unsere Redaktion im Juni

Sind Songs der neue Coworking Space? Dieser Monat steht ganz im Zeichen der Kollaboration! Jeder dritte Top-10 Song ist ein Feature-Duett.

Von: Zündfunk

Stand: 07.06.2019

Die Topp Träxx | Bild: picture-alliance/dpa

Die Radio-DJs von Nachtmix und Zündfunk haben gewählt:

Die Topp Träxx im Juni
InterpretTitelLabel
1. SLOWTHAINothing Great About BritainMethod/Universal
2. TANK & THE BANGASAntsVerve Forecast/Universal
3. DAMON LOCKS - BLACK MONUMENTThe Colors that...International Anthem
4. VAMPIRE WEEKENDSympathyColumbia/Sony
5. FATONIAlles zieht vorbei ft Dirk v. LotzowUrban/Universal
6. SUFJAN STEVENSLove YourselfAsthmatic Kitty
7. MILEY CYRUSCattitude ft RuPaulRCA/Sony
8. JAMILA WOODSBasquiat ft SabaJagjaguwar
9. ANGELA AUXWanna be a WomanTrikont
10. ANDREAS SPECHTLThe SeparateBureau B
11. TYLER, THE CREATOREarfquakeColumbia/Sony
12. HAIYTIAlles GucciVertigo/Universal
13. TANK & THE BANGASSpaceshipsVerve Forecast/Universal
14. TYLER, THE CREATORWhat´s GoodColumbia/Sony
15. FLYING LOTUSYellow Belly ft Tierra WhackWarp
16. HOLLY HERNDONEternal4AD/Beggars
17. FAYE WEBSTERFlowers ft FatherSecretly Canadian
18. KELSEY LUI´m not in Love (10cc Cover)Columbia/Sony
19. BON IVERHey, MaJagjaguwar
20. JAI PAULHeXL/Beggars

