Die Topp Träxx des Monats Das hört unsere Redaktion im Juni
Sind Songs der neue Coworking Space? Dieser Monat steht ganz im Zeichen der Kollaboration! Jeder dritte Top-10 Song ist ein Feature-Duett.
Die Radio-DJs von Nachtmix und Zündfunk haben gewählt:
|Interpret
|Titel
|Label
|1. SLOWTHAI
|Nothing Great About Britain
|Method/Universal
|2. TANK & THE BANGAS
|Ants
|Verve Forecast/Universal
|3. DAMON LOCKS - BLACK MONUMENT
|The Colors that...
|International Anthem
|4. VAMPIRE WEEKEND
|Sympathy
|Columbia/Sony
|5. FATONI
|Alles zieht vorbei ft Dirk v. Lotzow
|Urban/Universal
|6. SUFJAN STEVENS
|Love Yourself
|Asthmatic Kitty
|7. MILEY CYRUS
|Cattitude ft RuPaul
|RCA/Sony
|8. JAMILA WOODS
|Basquiat ft Saba
|Jagjaguwar
|9. ANGELA AUX
|Wanna be a Woman
|Trikont
|10. ANDREAS SPECHTL
|The Separate
|Bureau B
|11. TYLER, THE CREATOR
|Earfquake
|Columbia/Sony
|12. HAIYTI
|Alles Gucci
|Vertigo/Universal
|13. TANK & THE BANGAS
|Spaceships
|Verve Forecast/Universal
|14. TYLER, THE CREATOR
|What´s Good
|Columbia/Sony
|15. FLYING LOTUS
|Yellow Belly ft Tierra Whack
|Warp
|16. HOLLY HERNDON
|Eternal
|4AD/Beggars
|17. FAYE WEBSTER
|Flowers ft Father
|Secretly Canadian
|18. KELSEY LU
|I´m not in Love (10cc Cover)
|Columbia/Sony
|19. BON IVER
|Hey, Ma
|Jagjaguwar
|20. JAI PAUL
|He
|XL/Beggars