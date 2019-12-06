Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Die Topp Träxx des Monats Das hört unsere Redaktion im Dezember

Die letzte Redaktionshitparade im Jahr 2019 fährt nochmal alle Genres auf. Von House bis Soul. Mit angehängter Spotify-Playlist zum Nachhören unserer Topp Träxx Dezember.

Von: Zündfunk

Stand: 06.12.2019

Bild: picture-alliance/dpa

Die Radio-DJs von Nachtmix und Zündfunk haben gewählt:

Die Topp Träxx im DEZEMBER
InterpretTitelLabel
1. JOY OVERMONOBromleyXL / Beggars
2. JAIMIE BRANCHprayer for amerikkka Pt. 1 & 2International Anthem
3. FEHLER KUTIMayday MaydayAlien Transistor
4. MURA MASADeal Wiv It ft SlowthaiPolydor / Universal
5. GALCHER LUSTWERKOverpay, OverstayGhostly International
6. 2ND GENERATION WU7 O.D.Dock Street
7. VILLAGERSSunday WalkerDomino
8. BECKSaw Lightning ft PharrellFonograf/Capitol/Universal
9. TINDERSTICKSPinky In The DaylightCity Slang
10. DOMINIQUE FILS-AIMÉWhere There Is SmokeEnsoul
11. GALCHER LUSTWERKCig AngelGhostly International
12. BONNIE PRINCE BILLYThe Devil´s ThroatDrag City / Domino
13. FKA TWIGS Fallen Alien FutureYoung Turks / XL
14. LEONARD COHENThanks For The DanceColumbia Legacy / Sony
15. ANGEL BAT  DAWD What Shall I Tell My Children Who Are Black International Anthem
16. SHEDMenschen Und Mauern  Ostgut Ton
17. KOKOROKO      Abusey JunctionBrownswood
18. CUTTHROAT BROTHERSWrongHound Gawd!
19 .THE GOOD ONESWill You Be My Protector?Epitaph / Anti-
20. MIRA MANNSchau Mir In Die AugenSeayou

