Die Topp Träxx des Monats Das hört unsere Redaktion im Dezember
Die letzte Redaktionshitparade im Jahr 2019 fährt nochmal alle Genres auf. Von House bis Soul. Mit angehängter Spotify-Playlist zum Nachhören unserer Topp Träxx Dezember.
Die Radio-DJs von Nachtmix und Zündfunk haben gewählt:
|Interpret
|Titel
|Label
|1. JOY OVERMONO
|Bromley
|XL / Beggars
|2. JAIMIE BRANCH
|prayer for amerikkka Pt. 1 & 2
|International Anthem
|3. FEHLER KUTI
|Mayday Mayday
|Alien Transistor
|4. MURA MASA
|Deal Wiv It ft Slowthai
|Polydor / Universal
|5. GALCHER LUSTWERK
|Overpay, Overstay
|Ghostly International
|6. 2ND GENERATION WU
|7 O.D.
|Dock Street
|7. VILLAGERS
|Sunday Walker
|Domino
|8. BECK
|Saw Lightning ft Pharrell
|Fonograf/Capitol/Universal
|9. TINDERSTICKS
|Pinky In The Daylight
|City Slang
|10. DOMINIQUE FILS-AIMÉ
|Where There Is Smoke
|Ensoul
|11. GALCHER LUSTWERK
|Cig Angel
|Ghostly International
|12. BONNIE PRINCE BILLY
|The Devil´s Throat
|Drag City / Domino
|13. FKA TWIGS
|Fallen Alien Future
|Young Turks / XL
|14. LEONARD COHEN
|Thanks For The Dance
|Columbia Legacy / Sony
|15. ANGEL BAT DAWD
|What Shall I Tell My Children Who Are Black
|International Anthem
|16. SHED
|Menschen Und Mauern
|Ostgut Ton
|17. KOKOROKO
|Abusey Junction
|Brownswood
|18. CUTTHROAT BROTHERS
|Wrong
|Hound Gawd!
|19 .THE GOOD ONES
|Will You Be My Protector?
|Epitaph / Anti-
|20. MIRA MANN
|Schau Mir In Die Augen
|Seayou