Die Topp Träxx des Monats Das hört unsere Redaktion im Dezember

1. JOY OVERMONO Bromley XL / Beggars

2. JAIMIE BRANCH prayer for amerikkka Pt. 1 & 2 International Anthem

3. FEHLER KUTI Mayday Mayday Alien Transistor

4. MURA MASA Deal Wiv It ft Slowthai Polydor / Universal

5. GALCHER LUSTWERK Overpay, Overstay Ghostly International

6. 2ND GENERATION WU 7 O.D. Dock Street

7. VILLAGERS Sunday Walker Domino

8. BECK Saw Lightning ft Pharrell Fonograf/Capitol/Universal

9. TINDERSTICKS Pinky In The Daylight City Slang

10. DOMINIQUE FILS-AIMÉ Where There Is Smoke Ensoul

11. GALCHER LUSTWERK Cig Angel Ghostly International

12. BONNIE PRINCE BILLY The Devil´s Throat Drag City / Domino

13. FKA TWIGS Fallen Alien Future Young Turks / XL

14. LEONARD COHEN Thanks For The Dance Columbia Legacy / Sony

15. ANGEL BAT DAWD What Shall I Tell My Children Who Are Black International Anthem

16. SHED Menschen Und Mauern Ostgut Ton

17. KOKOROKO Abusey Junction Brownswood

18. CUTTHROAT BROTHERS Wrong Hound Gawd!

19 .THE GOOD ONES Will You Be My Protector? Epitaph / Anti-