Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Die Topp Träxx des Monats Das hört unsere Redaktion im August

Die Redaktionshitparade im August ist sommerlich, abwechslungsreich und führt einmal um den Globus. Mit dabei: Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin, Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek, The Korean Odditiy, die U.S Girls, Lizzo und Beyoncé.

Von: Zündfunk

Stand: 05.08.2022

Beyoncé | Bild: BR-Bild/Chris Pizzello

Die Radio-DJs von Nachtmix und Zündfunk haben gewählt:

Die Topp Träxx im August
InterpretTitelLabel
1. BeyoncéSummer RenaissanceColumbia/Sony
2. AlvvaysPharmacistTransgressive/PIAS
3. Plains (Waxahatchee, Jess Williamson)Problems With ItAnti-/Epitaph
4. Vieux Farka Touré & KhruangbinSavanneDead Oceans
5. Channel TresJust Can't Get EnoughGodmode
6. RomareQuiet Corners Of My MindYou See
7. Jens FriebeFreiStaatsakt
8. Jessie WareFree YourselfEMI/Universal
9. U.S. GirlsSo Typically Now4AD/Beggars
10. The Koreatown OdditiyHomeboys In OuterspaceStones Throw
11. Tami NeilsonAin't My JobOutside Music
12. Jamie TBetween The RocksPolydor/Universal
13. FloristSpring In HoursDouble Double Whammy
14. IngaFreaky BirdsTrikont
15. Nina NastasiaThis Is LoveTemporary Residence Ltd.
16. Julien BakerGuthrieMatador
17. Derya Yıldırım & Grup ŞimşekBALBongo Joe
18. LizzoSpecialAtlantic/Warner
19. Domi & JD BeckSmileBlue Note/Universal
20. KaskichA Bessas Baiern (Billy Bragg-Cover)Kaskich