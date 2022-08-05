Die Topp Träxx des Monats Das hört unsere Redaktion im August
Die Redaktionshitparade im August ist sommerlich, abwechslungsreich und führt einmal um den Globus. Mit dabei: Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin, Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek, The Korean Odditiy, die U.S Girls, Lizzo und Beyoncé.
Die Radio-DJs von Nachtmix und Zündfunk haben gewählt:
|Interpret
|Titel
|Label
|1. Beyoncé
|Summer Renaissance
|Columbia/Sony
|2. Alvvays
|Pharmacist
|Transgressive/PIAS
|3. Plains (Waxahatchee, Jess Williamson)
|Problems With It
|Anti-/Epitaph
|4. Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin
|Savanne
|Dead Oceans
|5. Channel Tres
|Just Can't Get Enough
|Godmode
|6. Romare
|Quiet Corners Of My Mind
|You See
|7. Jens Friebe
|Frei
|Staatsakt
|8. Jessie Ware
|Free Yourself
|EMI/Universal
|9. U.S. Girls
|So Typically Now
|4AD/Beggars
|10. The Koreatown Odditiy
|Homeboys In Outerspace
|Stones Throw
|11. Tami Neilson
|Ain't My Job
|Outside Music
|12. Jamie T
|Between The Rocks
|Polydor/Universal
|13. Florist
|Spring In Hours
|Double Double Whammy
|14. Inga
|Freaky Birds
|Trikont
|15. Nina Nastasia
|This Is Love
|Temporary Residence Ltd.
|16. Julien Baker
|Guthrie
|Matador
|17. Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek
|BAL
|Bongo Joe
|18. Lizzo
|Special
|Atlantic/Warner
|19. Domi & JD Beck
|Smile
|Blue Note/Universal
|20. Kaskich
|A Bessas Baiern (Billy Bragg-Cover)
|Kaskich