Playlist Matthias Röckl
25. Oktober
Sonntag, 25. Oktober 2020
The Budos Band
Long in the tooth
Album: Long in the tooth
The Budos Band
Sixth Hammer
Album: Long in the tooth
Kassa Overall
Shades of Flu
Album: Shades of Flu Mixtape.
Kassa Overall
My friend feat. Arto Lindsay
Album: Go get ice cream and listen to Jazz
Ahmad Jamal Trio
I love Music
Album: The Awakening
Gang Starr
Dj Premier in deep concentration
Album: No more Mr. Nice Guy
Jeru the damaja
Me or the papes
Album: Wrath
Common
Resurrection
Album: Common
Nas
The world is yours
Album: Illmatic
Pete Rock
Say it again
Album: Say it again
Pete Rock
Dreamer
Album: Return of the SP1200
Homeboy Sandman
Alone Again
Album: Don’t feed the monster
Quelle Chris, Chris Keys
Sacred Safe
Album: Innocent Country
Black Thought
Steak um
Album: Streams of Thouht, Vol. 3: Chane and Able
Black Thought
State Prisoner
Album: Streams of Thouht, Vol. 3: Chane and Able
Black Thought
We could be good
Album: Streams of Thouht, Vol. 3: Chane and Able