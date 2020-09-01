Playlist Matthias Röckl
01. September
Dienstag, 01. September 2020
Beck
E- Pro
Album: Guero
Mississippi John Hurt
Monday Morning Blues
Album: Live, Vol.1
Beck
Devil Got My Woman
Album: Beck Odelay Deluxe Edition
Beck
True Love Will Find You In The End
Album: The Late Great Daniel Johnston: Discovered Covered
Beck
MTV Makes Me Wanna Smoke Crack
Album: Promo Cassette
Beck
Loser
Album: Mellow Gold
Beck
Where it’s at
Album: Odelay
Beck
Tropicalia
Album: Mutations
Beck
Mixed Business
Album: Midnight Vultures
Beck
Sound And Vision
Album: Beck re-emagines David Bowie’s Sound and Vision (Youtube)