Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 01.09.2020

01 September

Dienstag, 01. September 2020

Beck
E- Pro
Album: Guero

Mississippi John Hurt
Monday Morning  Blues
Album: Live, Vol.1

Beck
Devil Got My Woman
Album: Beck Odelay Deluxe Edition

Beck
True Love Will Find You In The End
Album: The Late Great Daniel Johnston: Discovered Covered

Beck
MTV Makes Me Wanna Smoke Crack
Album: Promo Cassette

Beck
Loser
Album: Mellow Gold

Beck
Where it’s at
Album: Odelay

Beck
Tropicalia
Album: Mutations

Beck
Mixed Business
Album: Midnight Vultures

Beck
Sound And Vision
Album: Beck re-emagines David Bowie’s Sound and Vision (Youtube)


0