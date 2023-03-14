Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Published at: 14-3-2023

14 März

Dienstag, 14. März 2023

Operator Please
Just a song about ping pong
Album: Yes yes vindictive

Hamburg Spinners
Captain Flamingo
Album: Der magische Kraken

V.A.
Quincy Jones and His Orchester: Soul Bossa Nova
Album: Austin Powers – Original Soundtrack

Michael Jackson
Einführung zum Original Demo from 1978 "Don't stop 'til you get enough
Album: Off The Wall / Thriller

Michael Jackson
Don't stop 'til you get enough (Original Demo from 1978)
Album: Off The Wall / Thriller

CAVA
Toothache
Album: Damage Control

The  Dertoit Cobras
Right Around The Corner
Album: Life, Love and Leaving

Joyce Muniz
In der Nacht
(feat. Karl Michael)
Album: Zeitkapsel

The Velvet Underground
Pale Blue Eyes
Album: The Very Best Of The Velvet Underground

Esther Rose
Safe To Run (feat. Hurray for the Riff Raff)
Safe To Run (Single)

Fatoni
Wunderbare Welt
Album: Wunderbare Welt