Playlist Tobias Ruhland
14. März
Dienstag, 14. März 2023
Operator Please
Just a song about ping pong
Album: Yes yes vindictive
Hamburg Spinners
Captain Flamingo
Album: Der magische Kraken
V.A.
Quincy Jones and His Orchester: Soul Bossa Nova
Album: Austin Powers – Original Soundtrack
Michael Jackson
Einführung zum Original Demo from 1978 "Don't stop 'til you get enough
Album: Off The Wall / Thriller
Michael Jackson
Don't stop 'til you get enough (Original Demo from 1978)
Album: Off The Wall / Thriller
CAVA
Toothache
Album: Damage Control
The Dertoit Cobras
Right Around The Corner
Album: Life, Love and Leaving
Joyce Muniz
In der Nacht
(feat. Karl Michael)
Album: Zeitkapsel
The Velvet Underground
Pale Blue Eyes
Album: The Very Best Of The Velvet Underground
Esther Rose
Safe To Run (feat. Hurray for the Riff Raff)
Safe To Run (Single)
Fatoni
Wunderbare Welt
Album: Wunderbare Welt