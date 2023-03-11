Playlist Fabian Roderich
11. März
Samstag, 11. März 2023
Sly & The Family Stone
I want to take you higher
Single
Sly & The Family Stone
Everyday People
Single
Sly & The Family Stone
Stand
Single
Sly & The Family Stone
Don‘t call me N-Word, Whitey
Album: Stand!
Sly & The Family Stone
I want to take you higher
Album: Stand!
Sly & The Family Stone
You can make it if you try
Album: Stand!
Sly & The Family Stone
Hot Fun in the Summertime
Single
Sly & The Family Stone
Than you
Single
Sly & The Family Stone
Everybody is a Star
Single
Sly & The Family Stone
Family Affair
Single
Sly & The Family Stone
Thank you for Talking to me, Africa
Album: There’s a Riot going on
Sly & The Family Stone
Runnin’ away
Album: There’s a Riot going on
Sly & The Family Stone
If you want me to stay
Single