Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Dienstag, 07. März 2023

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Beat The Devil’s Tattoo

Album: Beat The Devil’s Tattoo

Saroos

Yukoma

Album: See Me Not

V.A.

Lali Puna: Fast Forward

Album: Unter unserem Himmel 2 - Die Zündfunk Compilation

Slowthai

UGLY

Album: UGLY

Jen Cloher

My Witch

Album: I am the river, the river is me

Kae Tempest

Nice idea

Album: Nice idea

Kraftklub

Ein Song reicht

Album: Ein Song reicht

Team Scheisse

Karstadtdetektiv

Album: Karstadtdetektiv

Black Honey

Up Against It

Album: A Fistful of Peaches