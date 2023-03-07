Playlist Tobias Ruhland
07. März
Dienstag, 07. März 2023
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Beat The Devil’s Tattoo
Album: Beat The Devil’s Tattoo
Saroos
Yukoma
Album: See Me Not
V.A.
Lali Puna: Fast Forward
Album: Unter unserem Himmel 2 - Die Zündfunk Compilation
Slowthai
UGLY
Album: UGLY
Jen Cloher
My Witch
Album: I am the river, the river is me
Kae Tempest
Nice idea
Album: Nice idea
Kraftklub
Ein Song reicht
Album: Ein Song reicht
Team Scheisse
Karstadtdetektiv
Album: Karstadtdetektiv
Black Honey
Up Against It
Album: A Fistful of Peaches
Paul McCartney
Jet
Album: All The Best