Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Published at: 7-3-2023

07 März

Dienstag, 07. März 2023

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Beat The Devil’s Tattoo
Album: Beat The Devil’s Tattoo

Saroos
Yukoma
Album: See Me Not

V.A.
Lali Puna: Fast Forward
Album: Unter unserem Himmel 2 - Die Zündfunk Compilation

Slowthai
UGLY
Album: UGLY

Jen Cloher
My Witch
Album: I am the river, the river is me

Kae Tempest
Nice idea
Album: Nice idea

Kraftklub
Ein Song reicht
Album: Ein Song reicht

Team Scheisse
Karstadtdetektiv
Album: Karstadtdetektiv

Black Honey
Up Against It
Album: A Fistful of Peaches

Paul McCartney
Jet
Album: All The Best


