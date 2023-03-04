Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 04.03.2023

04 März

Samstag, 04. März 2023

Heaven 17
(We don’t need this) Fascist groove thang
Album: Penthouse and Pavement

LCD Soundsystem
(We don’t need this) Fascist groove thang
Album: Electric Lady Sessions

Cabaret Voltaire
Nagnagnag
Album: Nagnagnag

Kraftwerk
Trans Europa Express
Album: Trans Europa Express

Human League
Being Boiled
Album: Travelogue

Aphrodelics
Rolling On Chrome
Album: Rolling On Chrome

Tina Tunrer & B.E.F
Ball Of Confusion
Album: DIV: Music of quality and Distinction

Heaven 17
We are all living for a very long time
Album: Penthouse and Pavement

Heaven 17
Let’s all make a bomb
Album: Penthouse and Pavement

Heaven 17
Let Me Go
Album: The Luxury Gap

Heaven 17
Temptation
Album: The Luxury Gap

Heaven 17
This is mine
Album: The Best Of

Heaven 17
Hands up to heaven
Album: Hands up to heaven

Heaven 17
The Ballad Of Go Go Brown
Album: The Ballad Of Go Go Brown