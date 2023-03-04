Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 04. März 2023

Heaven 17

(We don’t need this) Fascist groove thang

Album: Penthouse and Pavement

LCD Soundsystem

(We don’t need this) Fascist groove thang

Album: Electric Lady Sessions

Cabaret Voltaire

Nagnagnag

Album: Nagnagnag

Kraftwerk

Trans Europa Express

Album: Trans Europa Express

Human League

Being Boiled

Album: Travelogue

Aphrodelics

Rolling On Chrome

Album: Rolling On Chrome

Tina Tunrer & B.E.F

Ball Of Confusion

Album: DIV: Music of quality and Distinction

Heaven 17

We are all living for a very long time

Album: Penthouse and Pavement

Heaven 17

Let’s all make a bomb

Album: Penthouse and Pavement

Heaven 17

Let Me Go

Album: The Luxury Gap

Heaven 17

Temptation

Album: The Luxury Gap

Heaven 17

This is mine

Album: The Best Of

Heaven 17

Hands up to heaven

Album: Hands up to heaven