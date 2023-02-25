Playlist Wolfram Hanke

Samstag, 25. Februar 2023

The Sonics

Have Love Will Travel

Album: Here Are The Sonics

Suzi Cream Cheese

Radio

Album: 1. Mai

Suzi Cream Cheese

She's Uptown

Album: Baby, It's Time

The For Presidents

Don't Tell Things About Me

Album: The Tape That Should Be The Fantastic 1st LP

Jonas Crash & The Nightmares

Baseball

Album: Penis-Cassette 2

Dirty Curds

Shake Your Shoeas

Album: Penis-Cassette 2

The Broken Jug

William

Album: William

Thee Cherokee Chiefs

No Friend Of Mine

Album: No Friend Of Mine

Newski Prospekt

Selfish

Album: Selfish/The Birds

The B‘Shops

And I Ride

Album: Grass

Shiny Gnomes

Lazing A Desert Inn

Album: Some Funny Nightmares

The Truffauts

Leave This Town!

Album: Billy Ze Kick

Throw That Beat In The Garbagecan!

There's Something

Album: Cool

Throw That Beat In The Garbagecan!

Little Red Go-Cart

Album: Not Particularly Silly