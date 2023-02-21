Playlist Matthias Hacker
21. Februar
Dienstag, 21. Februar 2023
Bruce And Bongo
Geil
Album: Geil
US3
Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia) (Instrumental)
Album: Hand On The Torch
Nina Simone
Missississippo Goddam
Album: Don't let me be misunderstood
Funny Van Dannen
Karl Lauterbach
Album: Kolossale Gegenwart
Dr. John
Big Chief
Album: Dr. John's Gumbo/In the Right Place
9th Ward Judy
Make It Clap
Album: So Slept On
Kerala Dust
Moonbeam, midnight, howl
Album: Violet Drive
Unknow Mortal Orchestra
Nadja
Album: V
El Michels Affair & Black Thought
That Girl
Album: Glorious Game