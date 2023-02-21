Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Dienstag, 21. Februar 2023

Bruce And Bongo
Geil
Album: Geil

US3
Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia) (Instrumental)
Album: Hand On The Torch

Nina Simone
Missississippo Goddam
Album: Don't let me be misunderstood

Funny Van Dannen
Karl Lauterbach
Album: Kolossale Gegenwart

Dr. John
Big Chief
Album: Dr. John's Gumbo/In the Right Place

9th Ward Judy
Make It Clap
Album: So Slept On

Kerala Dust
Moonbeam, midnight, howl
Album: Violet Drive

Unknow Mortal Orchestra
Nadja
Album: V

El Michels Affair & Black Thought
That Girl
Album: Glorious Game