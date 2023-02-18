Playlist Michael Bartle
18. Februar
Samstag, 18. Februar 2023
Nina Simone
I wish I knew hot it feels tob e free
Album: To be free: The Nina Simone Story
Nina Simone
Love me or leave me
Album: Feeling Good
Nina Simone
Please don’t let me be misundertood
Album: To be free: The Nina Simone Story
Nina Simone
Who knows where the time goes
Album: Sunday morning classics
Nina Simone
Chilly Winds don’t blow
Album: Nina Simone at Town Hall
Nina Simone
My Baby Just Cares for me
Album: To be free: The Nina Simone Story
Nina Simone
Sinnerman
Album: Feeling Good
Nina Simone
I Put a spell on you
Album: Ne Me Quitte pas
Nina Simone
To be young, gifted and black
Album: To be free: The Nina Simone Story
Nina Simone
Mississippi Goddamn
Album: Feeling Good
Nina Simone
Why (The King of Love Is Dead)
Album: Songs o freedom and spirit
Nina Simone
Backlash Blues
Album: Sunday morning classics
Lauryn Hill & Nina Simone
If I ruled the wolrd
Album: Amerigo GazawayThe Miseducation Of Eunice Waymond