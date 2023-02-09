Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 09.02.2023

09 Februar

Donnerstag, 09. Februar 2023

B.J. Thomas
Raindrops keep falling on my head

Malva
Middlr of nowhere
Album: Das Grell in meinem Kopf

Django Django feat Self Esteem
Complete me

Logic feat. Nora Jones
Paradise II

The Murder Capital
The Lie becomes the Self
Album: Gigi's Recovery

The Murder Capital
A Thousand Lives
Album: Gigi's Recovery

Sparklehorse
I will never stop

The Young Fathers
Geronimo
Album: Heavy Heavy

Complete Mountain Almanac
June
Album: Complete Mountain Almanac