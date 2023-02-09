Playlist Roderich Fabian
09. Februar
Donnerstag, 09. Februar 2023
B.J. Thomas
Raindrops keep falling on my head
Malva
Middlr of nowhere
Album: Das Grell in meinem Kopf
Django Django feat Self Esteem
Complete me
Logic feat. Nora Jones
Paradise II
The Murder Capital
The Lie becomes the Self
Album: Gigi's Recovery
The Murder Capital
A Thousand Lives
Album: Gigi's Recovery
Sparklehorse
I will never stop
The Young Fathers
Geronimo
Album: Heavy Heavy
Complete Mountain Almanac
June
Album: Complete Mountain Almanac