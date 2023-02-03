Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Published at: 3-2-2023

Bild: BR

03 Februar

Freitag, 03. Februar 2023

Gaye Su Akyol
Anadolu Ejderi
Album: Anadolu Ejderi

Young Fathers
Drum
Album: Heavy Heavy

The Go-Betweens
Streets Of Your Town
Album: 16 Lovers Lane

Robert Forster
The Roads
Album: The Candle And The Flame

The Go! Team
Stay and Ask Me In A Different Way
Album: Get Up Sequences Part 2

Bad Bunny
Aguacero
Album: Un Verano Sin Ti

Sunny War
Baby Bitch
Album: Anarchist Gospel

Wildes
Leger In Schwarz
Album: Klischee

Kassem Mosse
A1
Album: Workshop 32

Edna Million
The Panther Walks In Circles
Album: Edna Million EP

Belle & Sebastian
I Don't Know What You See In Me
Album: Late Developers

Iggy Pop
Neo Punk
Album: Every Loser

Everything But The Girl
Nothing Left To Lose
Album: Fuse

Acid.Milch&Honig
Weisse Stadt
Single

Billy Nomates
Vertigo
Album: Cacti

The Heavy Heavy
Go Down River
Album: Life And Life Only EP

Little Simz
Gorilla
Album: No Thank You

Young Fathers
Rice
Album: Heavy Heavy

Ice Spice
Bikini Bottom
Album: Like..?


