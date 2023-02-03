Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 03. Februar 2023

Gaye Su Akyol

Anadolu Ejderi

Album: Anadolu Ejderi

Young Fathers

Drum

Album: Heavy Heavy

The Go-Betweens

Streets Of Your Town

Album: 16 Lovers Lane

Robert Forster

The Roads

Album: The Candle And The Flame

The Go! Team

Stay and Ask Me In A Different Way

Album: Get Up Sequences Part 2

Bad Bunny

Aguacero

Album: Un Verano Sin Ti

Sunny War

Baby Bitch

Album: Anarchist Gospel

Wildes

Leger In Schwarz

Album: Klischee

Kassem Mosse

A1

Album: Workshop 32

Edna Million

The Panther Walks In Circles

Album: Edna Million EP

Belle & Sebastian

I Don't Know What You See In Me

Album: Late Developers

Iggy Pop

Neo Punk

Album: Every Loser

Everything But The Girl

Nothing Left To Lose

Album: Fuse

Acid.Milch&Honig

Weisse Stadt

Single

Billy Nomates

Vertigo

Album: Cacti

The Heavy Heavy

Go Down River

Album: Life And Life Only EP

Little Simz

Gorilla

Album: No Thank You

Young Fathers

Rice

Album: Heavy Heavy