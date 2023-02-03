Playlist Ralf Summer
03. Februar
Freitag, 03. Februar 2023
Gaye Su Akyol
Anadolu Ejderi
Album: Anadolu Ejderi
Young Fathers
Drum
Album: Heavy Heavy
The Go-Betweens
Streets Of Your Town
Album: 16 Lovers Lane
Robert Forster
The Roads
Album: The Candle And The Flame
The Go! Team
Stay and Ask Me In A Different Way
Album: Get Up Sequences Part 2
Bad Bunny
Aguacero
Album: Un Verano Sin Ti
Sunny War
Baby Bitch
Album: Anarchist Gospel
Wildes
Leger In Schwarz
Album: Klischee
Kassem Mosse
A1
Album: Workshop 32
Edna Million
The Panther Walks In Circles
Album: Edna Million EP
Belle & Sebastian
I Don't Know What You See In Me
Album: Late Developers
Iggy Pop
Neo Punk
Album: Every Loser
Everything But The Girl
Nothing Left To Lose
Album: Fuse
Acid.Milch&Honig
Weisse Stadt
Single
Billy Nomates
Vertigo
Album: Cacti
The Heavy Heavy
Go Down River
Album: Life And Life Only EP
Little Simz
Gorilla
Album: No Thank You
Young Fathers
Rice
Album: Heavy Heavy
Ice Spice
Bikini Bottom
Album: Like..?