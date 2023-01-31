Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Published at: 31-1-2023

31 Januar

Dienstag, 31. Januar 2023

Euroteuro
Mit dir

Siouxie and the Banshees
Spellbound
Album: Juju

NOIA
Eclipse de Amor feat. Buscabilla

Bob Dylan
The Death of Emmett Till
Album: The Witmark Demos: 1962-1964 (The Bootleg Series Vol. 9)

Yves Tumor
Echolalia
Album: Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume (Or Simply, Hot Between)

Ice Spice
In Ha Mood
Album: Like...

Hazey
Bringing it Back

Fastmusic
Wow

Sophie Lindinger
Say My Name
Album: Sophie Lindinger