Playlist Ralf Summer
27. Januar
Freitag, 27. Januar 2023
JW Francis
Keep It Cool, Save
Album: Dream House
Fucked Up
Broken Little Boys
Album: One Day
Björk
Ovule ft Shygirl (Sega Bodega Remix)
Single
Rob
Make It Fast, Make It Slow
Album: Make It Fast, Make It Slow
Ice Spice
Gangsta Boo ft
Album: Like..?
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Jubilee Street
Album: Pus The Sky Away
Aloa Input
Clouds So Far
Album: Anysome
Mount Kimbie
Made to Stray
Album: Cold Spring Fault Less Youth
DJ Koze
Nices Wölkchen ft Apparat
Album: Amygdala
King Tuff
Tell Me
Album: Smalltown Stardust
Daphni
Cloudy - Kelbin Remix
Single
Maniac
Seyom (Time) 83
Demo
Kamaal Williams
One More Time
Album: Wu Hen
Loyle Carner
Ain't Nothing Changed
Album: Yesterday's Gone
James Leg
Dirty South
Album: Below The Belt
180 Grad Patriarchat
Heterotraurig
Single
Young Fathers
Rice
Album: Heavy Heavy
Sam Gendel
Anywhere (feat. Meshell Ndegeocello) (112-Cover)
Album: Cookup
Burnout Ostwest
Arbeit Ist Die Wärmste Jacke
Album: Früher War Mehr Geld
Yor Kultura
Sören
Album: Heimdall EP
Albrecht Schrader
Donnerstags 8-9
Album: Soft
Tolouse Low Trax
A Great, Strange and Moving Work
Album: Leave Me Alone