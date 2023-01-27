Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 27. Januar 2023

JW Francis

Keep It Cool, Save

Album: Dream House

Fucked Up

Broken Little Boys

Album: One Day

Björk

Ovule ft Shygirl (Sega Bodega Remix)

Single

Rob

Make It Fast, Make It Slow

Album: Make It Fast, Make It Slow

Ice Spice

Gangsta Boo ft

Album: Like..?

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Jubilee Street

Album: Pus The Sky Away

Aloa Input

Clouds So Far

Album: Anysome

Mount Kimbie

Made to Stray

Album: Cold Spring Fault Less Youth

DJ Koze

Nices Wölkchen ft Apparat

Album: Amygdala

King Tuff

Tell Me

Album: Smalltown Stardust

Daphni

Cloudy - Kelbin Remix

Single

Maniac

Seyom (Time) 83

Demo

Kamaal Williams

One More Time

Album: Wu Hen

Loyle Carner

Ain't Nothing Changed

Album: Yesterday's Gone

James Leg

Dirty South

Album: Below The Belt

180 Grad Patriarchat

Heterotraurig

Single

Young Fathers

Rice

Album: Heavy Heavy

Sam Gendel

Anywhere (feat. Meshell Ndegeocello) (112-Cover)

Album: Cookup

Burnout Ostwest

Arbeit Ist Die Wärmste Jacke

Album: Früher War Mehr Geld

Yor Kultura

Sören

Album: Heimdall EP

Albrecht Schrader

Donnerstags 8-9

Album: Soft