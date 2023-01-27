Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Published at: 27-1-2023

Playlisten

27 Januar

Freitag, 27. Januar 2023

JW Francis
Keep It Cool, Save
Album: Dream House

Fucked Up
Broken Little Boys
Album: One Day

Björk
Ovule ft Shygirl (Sega Bodega Remix)
Single

Rob
Make It Fast, Make It Slow
Album: Make It Fast, Make It Slow

Ice Spice
Gangsta Boo ft
Album: Like..?

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Jubilee Street
Album: Pus The Sky Away

Aloa Input
Clouds So Far
Album: Anysome

Mount Kimbie
Made to Stray
Album: Cold Spring Fault Less Youth

DJ Koze
Nices Wölkchen ft Apparat
Album: Amygdala

King Tuff
Tell Me
Album: Smalltown Stardust

Daphni
Cloudy - Kelbin Remix
Single

Maniac
Seyom (Time) 83
Demo

Kamaal Williams
One More Time
Album: Wu Hen

Loyle Carner
Ain't Nothing Changed
Album: Yesterday's Gone

James Leg
Dirty South
Album: Below The Belt

180 Grad Patriarchat
Heterotraurig
Single

Young Fathers
Rice
Album: Heavy Heavy

Sam Gendel
Anywhere (feat. Meshell Ndegeocello) (112-Cover)
Album: Cookup

Burnout Ostwest
Arbeit Ist Die Wärmste Jacke
Album: Früher War Mehr Geld

Yor Kultura
Sören
Album: Heimdall EP

Albrecht Schrader
Donnerstags 8-9
Album: Soft

Tolouse Low Trax
A Great, Strange and Moving Work
Album: Leave Me Alone


