Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Ralf Summer

Published at: 26-1-2023

Playlisten | Bild: BR

26 Januar

Donnerstag, 26. Januar 2023

Lucinda Williams
Jambalaya (On the Bayou)
Album: Ramblin´

Volker Bertelmann
Remains
Album: V.A. All Quiet On The Western Front

Joey Purp
Elastic
Album: Quarterthing

The Velvet Underground
Here She Comes Now
Album: White Light / White Heat

John Cale
Night Crawling
Album: Mercy

Edna Million
Rattling Coins
Album: Edna Million EP

Timber Timbre
Sugar Land
-

Tomu DJ
New Body ft DJ Manny, Sucia!
Album: Half Moon Bay

Mocky feat. Liliana Andrade
Eternal Samba
-


1