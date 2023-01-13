Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 13.01.2023

13 Januar

Freitag, 13. Januar 2023

Joe Bataan
Peace, Friendship, Solidarity
Album: Salsoul

Belle & Sebastian
Juliet Naked
Album: Late Developers

James Yorkston, Nina Persson and The Second Hand Orchestra
Hold Out For Love
Album: The Great White Sea Eagle

The White Stripes
I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself
Album: Elephant

OutKast
Roses
Album: Speakerboxx / The love below

Cody Chesnutt
The Seed
Album: The Headphone Masterpiece

Adam Green
Friends Of Mine (Live München Hercules Saal 2006)
Album: Friends Of Mine

Billy Nomates
Blue Bone (Deathwish)
Album: Cacti

Billy Nomates
Spite
Album: Cacti

Billy Nomates
Round about sadness
Album: Cacti

Billy Nomates
Spite
Album: Cacti

Edna Million
The Panther Walks in Circles
Album: Edna Million EP

Rahill
Aht Uh Mi Head
Album: Sun Songs EP

Callum Easter
Dark Angel
Single

Bdrmm
Happy
Album: Bedroom

Skee Mask
Portal Perc
Album: B

Lucinda Williams
Gentle On My Mind
Album: Lu's Jukebox Vol. 4: Funny How Time Slips Away: A Night of 60's Country Classics

Laurent Garnier
The Man With The Red Face
Album: Unreasonable Behaviour

Florist
Shadow Bloom
Album: Emily Alone

The Undisputed Truth
Papa was a Rollin' Stone
Single

Acid.Milch&Honig
Weisse Stadt
Single

Iggy Pop
Modern Day Ripoff
Album: Every Loser

The Soggy Bottom Boys & Dan Tyminski
I am a Man of constant Sorrow
Album: Soundtrack O Brother, Where Art Thou

Zucker
(We are) Lovematerial
Album: Zucker

Nathan Salsburg
XII
Album: Landwerk No 3


