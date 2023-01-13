Playlist Ralf Summer
13. Januar
Freitag, 13. Januar 2023
Joe Bataan
Peace, Friendship, Solidarity
Album: Salsoul
Belle & Sebastian
Juliet Naked
Album: Late Developers
James Yorkston, Nina Persson and The Second Hand Orchestra
Hold Out For Love
Album: The Great White Sea Eagle
The White Stripes
I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself
Album: Elephant
OutKast
Roses
Album: Speakerboxx / The love below
Cody Chesnutt
The Seed
Album: The Headphone Masterpiece
Adam Green
Friends Of Mine (Live München Hercules Saal 2006)
Album: Friends Of Mine
Billy Nomates
Blue Bone (Deathwish)
Album: Cacti
Billy Nomates
Spite
Album: Cacti
Billy Nomates
Round about sadness
Album: Cacti
Billy Nomates
Spite
Album: Cacti
Edna Million
The Panther Walks in Circles
Album: Edna Million EP
Rahill
Aht Uh Mi Head
Album: Sun Songs EP
Callum Easter
Dark Angel
Single
Bdrmm
Happy
Album: Bedroom
Skee Mask
Portal Perc
Album: B
Lucinda Williams
Gentle On My Mind
Album: Lu's Jukebox Vol. 4: Funny How Time Slips Away: A Night of 60's Country Classics
Laurent Garnier
The Man With The Red Face
Album: Unreasonable Behaviour
Florist
Shadow Bloom
Album: Emily Alone
The Undisputed Truth
Papa was a Rollin' Stone
Single
Acid.Milch&Honig
Weisse Stadt
Single
Iggy Pop
Modern Day Ripoff
Album: Every Loser
The Soggy Bottom Boys & Dan Tyminski
I am a Man of constant Sorrow
Album: Soundtrack O Brother, Where Art Thou
Zucker
(We are) Lovematerial
Album: Zucker
Nathan Salsburg
XII
Album: Landwerk No 3