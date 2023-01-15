Playlist Michael Bartle
15. Januar
Sonntag, 15. Januar 2023
Soggy Bottom Boys
Man of constant sorrow
Album: OST: O Brother
Gillian Welch, Emmylou Harris & Alison Krauss
Didn’t leave nobody
Album: OST: O Brother
Alison Krauss & Robert Plant
Your long journey
Album: Raising Sand
Lera Lynn
The only thing worth fighting for
Album: OST: True Detective
Skip James
Hrad Times Killing Floor
Album: Newport Folk Festival
Lera Lynn
Lately
Album: OST True Detecitves
John Paul White
What a way to go
Album: OST True Detecitves
The Alpha Band
Born in captivity
Album: Spark in the dark
T-Bone Burnett
Talk Talk Talk
Album: Truth Decay
John Coltrane
Blue Train
Album: Blue Train
Elvis Costello
Don’t let me be misunderstood
Album: King Of America
Nat King Cole
When I fall in love
Album: OST: Backline