Playlist Michael Bartle

Published at: 15-1-2023

Playlisten | Bild: BR

15 Januar

Sonntag, 15. Januar 2023

Soggy Bottom Boys
Man of constant sorrow
Album: OST: O Brother

Gillian Welch, Emmylou Harris & Alison Krauss
Didn’t leave nobody
Album: OST: O Brother

Alison Krauss & Robert Plant
Your long journey
Album: Raising Sand

Lera Lynn
The only thing worth fighting for
Album: OST: True Detective

Skip James
Hrad Times Killing Floor
Album: Newport Folk Festival

Lera Lynn
Lately
Album: OST True Detecitves

John Paul White
What a way to go
Album: OST True Detecitves

The Alpha Band
Born in captivity
Album: Spark in the dark

T-Bone Burnett
Talk Talk Talk
Album: Truth Decay

John Coltrane
Blue Train
Album: Blue Train

Elvis Costello
Don’t let me be misunderstood
Album: King Of America

Nat King Cole
When I fall in love
Album: OST: Backline


0