Playlist Michael Bartle

Sonntag, 15. Januar 2023

Soggy Bottom Boys

Man of constant sorrow

Album: OST: O Brother

Gillian Welch, Emmylou Harris & Alison Krauss

Didn’t leave nobody

Album: OST: O Brother

Alison Krauss & Robert Plant

Your long journey

Album: Raising Sand

Lera Lynn

The only thing worth fighting for

Album: OST: True Detective

Skip James

Hrad Times Killing Floor

Album: Newport Folk Festival

Lera Lynn

Lately

Album: OST True Detecitves

John Paul White

What a way to go

Album: OST True Detecitves

The Alpha Band

Born in captivity

Album: Spark in the dark

T-Bone Burnett

Talk Talk Talk

Album: Truth Decay

John Coltrane

Blue Train

Album: Blue Train

Elvis Costello

Don’t let me be misunderstood

Album: King Of America