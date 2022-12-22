Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Published at: 22-12-2022

22 Dezember

Donnerstag, 22. Dezember 2022

Big John Greer
Wanna See Santa Do The Mambo
Album: Wish You Too Best Cristmas Ever

Von Wegen Lisbeth
Elon
Album: EZ Aquarii

Shervin Hajipour
Baraye
Single

Boshi San
Free Toomaj
Single

The Cramps
Goo Goo Muck
Album: Psychedelic Jungle

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
Ain’t No Chimneys In The Project
Album: Santa’s Funk & Soul Christmas Party Vol. 4

Titus Andronicus
Drummer Boy
Single

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros
Coma Girl
Album: Streetcore

Alligator Gozaimasu
Fascist Moonshake
Album: Solange Bunte Balken Durchlaufen

Phoebe Bridgers
So Much Wine
Album: So Much Wine

Khruangbin
Christmas Time Is Here
Single