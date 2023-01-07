Playlist Michael Bartle
07. Januar
Samstag, 07. Januar 2023
Lucinda Williams
Can't let go
Album: Car wheels on gravel road
Lucinda Williams
Political World
Album: Bob's Black Pages: A Night of Bob Dylan's Songs
Lucinda Williams
Sweet Old World
Album: Sweet Old World
Lucinda Williams
Foolishness
Album: Down where the spirit meets the bone
Lucinda Williams
Car Wheels on a gravel road
Album: Car Wheels on a gravel road
Lucinda Williams
Jambalaya (On the Bayou)
Album: Ramblin' Man
Lucinda Williams
Sharp Cutting Wings
Album: Happy Woman Blues
Lucinda Williams
Compassion
Album: Down where the spirit meets the bone
Lucinda Williams
If my love could kill
Album: The ghosts of hightway 20
Lucinda Williams
Soldier Song
Album: Blessed
Lucinda Williams
Are you allright
Album: West