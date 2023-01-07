Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 07. Januar 2023

Lucinda Williams

Can't let go

Album: Car wheels on gravel road

Lucinda Williams

Political World

Album: Bob's Black Pages: A Night of Bob Dylan's Songs

Lucinda Williams

Sweet Old World

Album: Sweet Old World

Lucinda Williams

Foolishness

Album: Down where the spirit meets the bone

Lucinda Williams

Car Wheels on a gravel road

Album: Car Wheels on a gravel road

Lucinda Williams

Jambalaya (On the Bayou)

Album: Ramblin' Man

Lucinda Williams

Sharp Cutting Wings

Album: Happy Woman Blues

Lucinda Williams

Compassion

Album: Down where the spirit meets the bone

Lucinda Williams

If my love could kill

Album: The ghosts of hightway 20

Lucinda Williams

Soldier Song

Album: Blessed